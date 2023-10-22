The season began with so much promise for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the USC football program. Ranked in the top 10 and considered one of the handful of favorites to win the Pac-12 and potentially break on through to the College Football Playoff, USC took that offseason promise and ran with it for the first half of the season, starting 6-0 for the second straight season under Lincoln Riley. But the wheels have come off the last two weeks. First in a blowout loss at the hands of Notre Dame, and this week, a last-second defeat to Pac-12 opponent Utah. And now, predictably, calls have started coming in for Caleb Williams to sit out for the rest of the season.

With National Championship hopes gone, Caleb Williams should consider sitting out the rest of the season. The Heisman is a long shot, CFB Playoffs are even less likely, and he won’t play in the bowl game. The risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward. Business decision. pic.twitter.com/VUpSBfbnCF — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 22, 2023

Everything in the Emmanuel Echo tweet above is correct. Caleb Williams' chances of winning the Heisman Trophy again this season and becoming only the second player in College Football history to accomplish that feat are practically zero now. After throwing for 22 touchdowns and only 1 interception in the first six games of the season, Williams has thrown 1 touchdown to 3 interceptions in the last two games, while other Heisman candidates like Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Dillon Gabriel have thrived. With two losses, USC's chances are making the College Football Playoff are perhaps even less likely than Williams winning the Heisman, even if the Trojans were able to turn things around and win the Pac-12.

The proper business decision, the best option for Caleb Williams' future may be calling it a career at the collegiate level and starting to prepare himself for life in the NFL. But we all know that's always much easier said than done. Many players before Williams have opted to sit out the remainder of their seasons, and many players after Williams will make the very same decision. I'll never judge any of those guys for making that call. But I do know how the love of sport and competition can lead you to making irrational decisions that go against what's best for business.