The Heisman Trophy race is heating up after an action-packed Week 7 in college football. As we assess the top contenders for the prestigious award, we break down who has solidified their place at the front of the pack to date. It's bound to be a tight race from here on out, with many changes to come as the games get tougher for each of these players. Let's dive into the latest Heisman Trophy top-5 power rankings and see how the candidates fared.

5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye is somewhat of a dark horse in the Heisman Trophy race but continues to impress with his performances for the Tar Heels football team. He's been a vital part of North Carolina's undefeated record (6-0, 3-0). Maye has already surpassed his stats from last year and is currently on track to lead North Carolina back to the ACC Championship. He's now totaled 1,902 yards passing and 16 total touchdowns on the year. If he maintains his excellent form and navigates the Tar Heels through a favorable schedule, he could continue to emerge as a legitimate Heisman contender.

4. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams had a rough outing in Week 7 against Notre Dame. Williams was picked off three times, held under 200 yards, and sacked six times in a 48-20 loss to the Fighting Irish. It was one of the worst performances of his career, albeit with some factors beyond his control, including a struggling offensive line and a lackluster defense. Despite this setback, Williams remains a contender in the Heisman race and has the opportunity to bounce back. However, it won't be easy with the daunting schedule ahead for the Trojans.

3. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Although he and Oklahoma were on a bye week, Dillon Gabriel has impressed and delivered one of the most notable wins among the Heisman hopefuls. His game-winning drive in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas demonstrated his poise and skill under pressure. As of now, Gabriel has the best win outside of Michael Penix Jr. in this talented group of quarterbacks. The Sooners' success is undoubtedly closely tied to his performances, and if he keeps them in the win column and gets them back in the Big 12 title game, Gabriel's Heisman chances will remain strong.

2. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Bo Nix may have lost the head-to-head battle against Penix, but it's worth noting that his performance against Washington was nothing short of spectacular. However, the aggressive play-calling by Dan Lanning on critical fourth downs, particularly late in the game, might have cost the Ducks the victory, not Nix play. The former Auburn quarterback is completing 79% of his passes for 1,796 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just one interception this season. Just like the Ducks should remain high in the polls despite their loss to the Huskies, so should Nix remain a strong contender and be favored for the Heisman, especially if he guides the Ducks back to the Pac-12 Championship.

1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Michael Penix Jr. entered Week 7 as the favorite for the Heisman, and his performance against Oregon only strengthened his case. Despite being statistically outplayed by Nix, Penix led the Huskies to an unforgettable 36-33 victory, showcasing his clutch ability in a high-stakes environment surrounded by Huskies faitful. His game-winning drive with just over two minutes left was the stuff of Heisman legends. Penix is completing 72.1% of his passes for 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, firmly establishing himself as the front-runner.