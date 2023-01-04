By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury, Undisputed’s Skip Bayless offered a questionable take many felt was insensitive. His Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe was one of those people who felt Bayless was in the wrong and had no problem telling him to his face.

When Hamlin went down, Bayless sent a tweet arguing that the game was too important to simply postpone. Sharpe didn’t appreciate Bayless’ comments and let him know on Wednesday’s Undisputed.

“Skip tweeted something and although I disagree with the tweet, hopefully he’ll take it down,” Sharpe began by saying.

Bayless immediately interrupted him and said, “Timeout. I’m not going to take it down, because I stand by what I tweeted.”

Sharpe immediately seemed frustrated. He threw his pen down and emphatically responded.

“I can’t even get through a monologue without you interrupting me,” Sharpe said. “We should’ve been talking about (Hamlin) and not get into your tweet. But you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

Afterwards, Bayless told Sharpe that he was, “under the impression,” that his co-host wouldn’t bring his tweet up. Sharpe tried moving onto the next subject as both men seemed agitated and frustrated at each other.

Shannon Sharpe is a member of the NFL Hall of Fame who played in the league for 14 years. Bayless is a media personality known for firing off, ‘hot takes.’

Bayless was careless in how he viewed the severity of Hamlin’s injury. As an NFL veteran, Sharpe understands how dangerous the game could be. Even with Undisputed being a show about, ‘hot takes,’ Sharpe didn’t take too kindly to how Bayless spoke about Hamlin.