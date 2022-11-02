Calvin Ridley trade: Grading the Falcons-Jaguars blockbuster deadline deal

The Atlanta Falcons were very busy on trade deadline day. There were a record 10 trades Tuesday, with the Falcons being involved in three of them. But it was the trade they made for a player who can’t play that was the biggest. The Falcons sent former Pro Bowl receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In exchange, the Jags sent a convoluted package of picks that are not set in stone.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, included is a 2023 fifth round pick, which is not. But the pick in 2024 is dependent on certain factors. As of right now, it is a fourth round pick. But that can become a second round pick if the Jaguars end up giving Ridley a contract extension. If not, but he produces to a certain level next season, it can become a third round pick.

So, obviously grading this trade is somewhat difficult. The difference in value between a second round pick and a fourth round pick cannot be understated. I will attempt to do my best based off of the information we have and making logical conclusions.

Let’s get to grading the Calvin Ridley Falcons Jaguars trade.

Falcons land a couple picks for Ridley

As I mentioned, it’s difficult to truly grade the Falcons side of this trade. We don’t know exactly what they will be receiving. The biggest linchpin is whether or not Jacksonville gives Ridley a contract extension. His rookie deal was going to expire this season. But because of his suspension, his fifth year option was pushed to next season.

He will earn just over $11 million in base salary. Normally, players get their contract extensions prior to their final season under contract. But obviously this is a very different situation. The Jaguars will more than likely wait to see him on the field before making any decision.

But Atlanta could have done the same thing.

The Falcons clearly did not want to take on the $11 million cap hit next season. So, they moved him for a fifth round pick and a fourth round pick with the hopes it turns into more. I don’t believe there was a huge market for Ridley. After all, he left the team citing mental health before all of the gambling stuff ever came out.

But from what we last saw on the field from Ridley, it might have made sense to keep him. You have both Kyle Pitts and Drake London on rookie contracts for the next few years. The team is clearly rebuilding, despite the false narrative that the first-place Falcons can make some noise.

London has shown promise and the Falcons were likely thinking they have Ridley’s replacement. But imagine the coverages he would face with Ridley on the field.

GRADE: C+ (if pick turns into a 2nd-round pick, B-)

Jaguars get Calvin Ridley

It’s hard not to like this move for Jacksonville. But I am going to start this part of the article talking about why it is not a slam dunk.

By the time Ridley steps back on an NFL field, it will have been almost two years since we’ve seen him. How often do you see a football player at any position take two years off and come back at an elite level. Remember, he cited mental health as the reason he left the team in October of 2021.. The gambling part of his story did not occur until November of 2021.

So there is obviously reason for concern here.

But I am going to take a leap of faith and say that with a fresh start with a young, talented offense, Ridley can thrive. The Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has not taken the second year leap they were hoping for. That’s despite going out and bringing in Christian Kirk to be a legit weapon in the passing game.

But I think everyone knew the Jaguars overpaid when they brought Kirk in during free agency. He is a good receiver, but not a number one receiver.

Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley was one of the best receivers in all of football when he left the game. He had already built a reputation for being one of the best route-runners in the game. He has excellent hands, is good off the line of scrimmage and has the pedigree of success.

Before he left, he had already lapped Julio Jones in Atlanta with production. It was just a matter of time before he was officially anointed the top dog in the passing game. The Jaguars next season can utilize Kirk as the WR2 and with Travis Etienne Jr. looking like a game-breaker, this offense could go to the next level.

This trade would be a home run if the red flags did not exist. But they do. If the Jags extend him and they have to give up a 5th and a 2nd, that’s costly. But that would also mean they saw enough to re-sign him. A risk well worth taking in today’s NFL.

GRADE: B