Bradley Chubb blockbuster highlights busiest NFL trade deadline day in history

Tuesday was quite the day for the NFL and football fans. The NFL trade deadline came and passed at 4pm ET with a flurry of moves happening all morning. Teams were aggressive throughout, with a number of big names being dealt. While, many others that were thought to be on the move, ended up staying put.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there were 10 trades on NFL trade deadline day. It is the most on this day in NFL history.

“There were a record 10 trades made today, the most ever made on any NFL trade deadline day.”

The craziness began early in the day.

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions started the morning off hot by making a trade within their division. That does not happen very often and especially not for a player as talented as T.J. Hockenson. The former Lions tight end was drafted eighth overall in 2019 NFL Draft.

He was been a bit inconsistent over his first couple of seasons. But the talent is obviously there. That was made evident again when he posted 12 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year.

Bears trade for Chase Claypool, finally helping the offense

Not to be outdone in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears got busy again. They completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for talented wide receiver Chase Claypool. They previously traded Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.

Claypool had become expendable with the emergence of rookie receiver George Pickett. The Steelers did very well in landing an early pick for the speedy receiver. Meanwhile, the Bears finally gave Justin Fields a weapon to help boost the offense. With Darnell Mooney, Claypool and Cole Kmet, now there are at least a few players that can help the Bears gauge whether or not Fields is their franchise quarterback.

Steelers add secondary help, trade for William Jackson

Former Commanders cornerback William Jackson had previously requested a trade out of Washington. Well, they satisfied his request, giving the talented CB a fresh start in Pittsburgh. The Steelers secondary has been hit with numerous injuries and have played poorly, so this move made sense on both sides.

That set up the biggest trade of the day.

Dolphins trade for Bradley Chubb from Broncos

The Miami Dolphins are clearly going all-in on competing for a Super Bowl this year with this move. They traded a ton of draft capital and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Bradley Chubb. The former Broncos outside linebacker is a former Pro Bowler who is among the best edge rushers in all of football.

The Dolphins offense has been one of the best this year. The duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is inarguably the best in the league. The defense has been the problem.

This move should help them compete and maybe get after Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

That took us from one blockbuster to another.

Jaguars trade for the future, landing Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons have moved on from former Pro Bowl receiver, Calvin Ridley, with a trade deadline deal to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has not played since October of last year after leaving the team for mental health reasons. Shortly thereafter, he was suspended for betting on the football games.

Despite the fact that Ridley cannot play until next season, the Jags took a gamble. Trevor Lawrence has not taken the second-year leap they were hoping for after adding Christian Kirk. Next season, Kirk can be the number two and Ridley will give Lawrence a legit top end receiver. The future is bright in Jacksonville.

Dolphins replace Chase Edmonds at trade deadline, deal for Jeff Wilson Jr.

Miami was not done when they added Chubb. They were forced to include Chase Edmonds in that deal. So, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel went out and brought in another one of his former tailbacks. They completed the trade with the 49ers for Jeff Wilson Jr. Both he and Dolphins starter Raheem Mostert were teammates in San Fran the last few seasons.

Broncos fill Chubb-size hole, trade for Jacob Martin

Shortly after the Broncos sent Chubb to Miami, they attempted to fill the pass rushing hole. They completed a trade with the New York Jets for linebacker Jacob Martin. Don’t get me wrong, this will not replace the production from Chubb, but it was something.

Nyheim Hines goes from Indy to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills were already Super Bowl favorites. But that did not stop them from adding another piece ahead of the trade deadline. They completed a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for talented scat back, Nyheim Hines. They sent a draft pick and RB Zack Moss back, but Moss was already on the outside in Buffalo.

Meanwhile, they land yet another weapon for Josh Allen. As if this offense was hard enough to stop.

Chiefs get into the act, send Rashad Fenton to Atlanta

The Kansas City Chiefs got a deal done last minute as well. They finalized a deal that sent cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fenton showed some promise his first couple seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs. But he really struggled this year and had been replaced by a pair of rookies in Kansas City. He’ll get a fresh start and likely a starting job with A.J. Terrell injured.

Bills, Falcons not done as Dean Marlowe dealt

Two of the busiest teams at the trade deadline were the Bills and Falcons. They closed out the trade deadline by completing the final trade of the day. Atlanta sent backup cornerback Dean Marlowe to Buffalo for a seventh round pick. It’s a depth move for the Bills, who look to bolster the defense in preparation for a Super Bowl run.

The NFL trade deadline has seen more moves in recent years. But never before had we seen something like this. One can only hope this is the beginning of a new trend for the NFL trade deadline.