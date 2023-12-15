Is Cam Newton right that Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy are just game managers?

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton drew backlash earlier this week for his comments that called several quarterbacks — including Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott — game managers.

“They’re not winning because of him … He’s managing the game,” Newton said on an episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton. “If we were to put that in its own right as game-managers, this may ruffle a lot of feathers but it’s honest, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and, really, Dak Prescott … These are game-managers. They are not difference-makers.”

Newton's comments were met with plenty of criticism. Though he had some defenders, there were plenty of others to question Newton, particularly when it came to Purdy and Prescott, who are currently two of the NFL's top MVP candidates.

Following this criticism, Newton doubled down on his game manager belief while clarifying his take.

“Game manager is not a negative connotation,” Newton posted to Twitter. “My definition of that managing player is a player who has the ability to make the right play at the right time, protecting the football at all costs …. When I think about ultimate, elite game managers—Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady. Game-changer and game manager is not something where I'm saying this person is not physically capable of making some great plays. I'm not saying that or I am not saying that they're not good players.”

“There's really only three to potentially five game-changers in the NFL right now. Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes,” Newton added.

Different people have different definitions of what it means to be a game manager, but limiting players to either a ‘game manager' or ‘game changer' does a disservice to the nuance there is at the quarterback position. Quarterbacks like Manning, and Brady may not be game changers with their athleticism, but they change the game in other ways. Manning's coach-like brain and command of the offense certainly added another level to the Colts and Broncos than just ‘managing' the game. Brady's leadership, ability to work the pocket and clutch-ness were what made the Patriots a dynasty in large part. After all, game managers aren't winning at least three NFL MVPs and putting up 50 touchdown seasons.

In terms of Purdy and Prescott, who Newton received the most backlash for, both are not just game managers. They may not be game changers to the level of the five Newton listed, but they offer a lot more than protecting the football and making the ‘right' play.

Prescott played more like a manager at the beginning of the season when the Cowboys defense was rolling, but he's proven to be far more down the latest stretch of the season. When the Cowboys came back and beat the Seahawks 41-35 a few weeks ago, it was Dak's playmaking that led their comeback. This included Prescott completely evading a sack early in the fourth quarter to throw for a first down while the Cowboys were trailing.

Meanwhile, if Brock Purdy wanted to fit into Cam Newton's definition of a game manager, he could easily hit the checkdown or the simple first down throw with all the talent around him. Instead, Purdy challenges defenders over the middle and down of the field with his anticipation. He did that this past week on his 54-yard touchdown throw to Deebo Samuel and on Thanksgiving with his touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk toward the end of the game. Neither of these plays were the first-read or the easier throw, but the one Purdy chose because he is capable of more than just managing the game.