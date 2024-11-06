Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 ACC) head to Atlanta in Week 11 for another ACC matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4, 3-3 ACC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

This is a familiar opponent for Miami, as both teams previously shared the ACC Coastal division before it was eliminated. Since Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the two teams have faced off 19 times, with the Hurricanes holding an 11-8 advantage. Historically, however, the series is tied 14 a piece, with the winner this Saturday taking the lead in the rivalry that dates back to their first game in 1955.

For many of Miami’s new transfers, including Ward, this will be their first matchup against what has become a subtle rivalry. Last season’s game likely fueled that rivalry further.

In last year’s contest at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami surrendered a late lead amid heavy post-game criticism of the coaching staff. Instead of kneeling to run out the clock, Miami chose to run, resulting in a fumble on a questionable call. Georgia Tech capitalized, driving downfield to win in the game’s final seconds.

While Ward wasn’t there, he—and the rest of the team—should need little additional motivation. Ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff standings, Miami has everything to play for, including Ward’s Heisman campaign. Now, let’s dive into bold predictions for Ward as he faces Georgia Tech in Week 11.

Cam Ward throws at least two touchdowns to Xavier Restrepo

With the way this Miami offense is currently operating, it looks like they could score on just about anyone in the country. That’s likely why they hold the No. 1 ranking in scoring offense—and make no mistake, that’s largely due to Cam Ward. But he also benefits from an array of talented receivers.

Just last weekend, Ward helped Xavier Restrepo make history. Restrepo now leads all receivers in program history with 2,573 receiving yards. He and Ward have connected 51 times this season for 856 yards, which ranks ninth in the country, and nine touchdowns, tied for fourth.

So is there any reason Ward wouldn’t keep connecting with Restrepo? Against Duke, Ward found Restrepo for three touchdowns, his second multi-score game of the season. Ward will look to get give him a third this Saturday.

Cam Ward rushes for at least one touchdown

When Ward makes plays with his legs, it’s not always to rush downfield; more often, he’s extending the play by moving daringly outside the pocket, looking for receivers downfield. But when he does take off and run, he usually helps Miami extend drives by picking up crucial yards, and occasionally he even finds the end zone.

So far, Ward has three rushing scores on the season. Although he rushed for a two-point conversion last week against Duke, he hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since the Cal game. That may change against Georgia Tech in Week 11.

Cam Ward throws for at least 320 yards and three touchdowns

Only once this season has Ward been held “in check,” so to speak. That was against rival Florida State, where he still managed 208 passing yards and even caught a touchdown. But that was the only game this season where he didn’t throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Ward bounced back in a big, big way last weekend, rallying Miami to a second-half comeback after they were down by 11 in the third quarter and securing his placement in the Heisman running. He threw for 400 yards on the dot and five touchdowns. He might not reach 400 and five against Georgia Tech, but he should put up typical Cam Ward-like numbers—expect at least 320 yards and three touchdowns.