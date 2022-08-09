Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the LIV circuit. The 28-year-old is in the prime of his career and clearly a desired addition from the rival tour.

Cameron Smith has signed a deal with LIV Golf worth at least $100 million, per @Telegraph. The Open champion will reportedly play in the next LIV event in Boston, teeing off Sept 2nd. pic.twitter.com/XyBX2eoYv8 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2022

At the end of the day everything comes down to money and this is a steep price to pass on. It has been reported that Smith has made a total of $27.2 million during the 184 PGA events he has participated in which does not even come close to the number he will make with the LIV Tour. It is difficult to walk away from this type of guaranteed money especially considering Smith is far from the first to do it.

For the time being golf fans must sit back and watch the future landscape of the sport continue to change. There have been some drastic changes in ways that it was not even thought possible and it will be interesting to see what all the effects truly are. There have now been reports of members of LIV Gold pursuing legal action on the PGA in order to oppose their suspension. This is all uncharted waters for golf and there are sure to be several storylines still to occur. Cameron Smith is another notable addition to the LIV Golf Tour and this may be one that is especially infuriating to the PGA.