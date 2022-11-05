Triple-A John Wick game could be closer than you think

Sure, we already have a John Wick game in the form of John Wick Hex. But that game isn’t exactly a Triple-A John Wick game but a fast-paced strategy game. Sure, it still is a very action-packed game, but it isn’t in the same leagues as Red Dead Redemption, God of War, or Spider-Man. Neither is the VR game that came out back in 2017 that I didn’t even know existed until I started my research for this article.

However, it looks like we could get a Triple-A John Wick game coming out really soon, thanks to Lionsgate’s interest in one. During an earnings call last Thursday, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer says: “We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward.”

A game set in this film universe wouldn’t really fall out of place. John Wick, after all, is a film series with gratuitous violence that would feel right at home in a video game. The film’s premise works really well for a video game that fans can’t help but imagine it as one, which is demonstrated by stuff like the John Wick mod for Sifu.

John Wick also remains a popular figure in pop culture. The film series spawned three films over the past decade, after all, and a fourth one is coming out next year. Speaking of, the fourth film’s release in March 2023 could have been a sweet release period for a Triple-A John Wick title, too, but it doesn’t seem like there isn’t one in the works yet, so that could be a long shot.

Apart from spawning multiple films, John Wick has also appeared in guest appearances and as skins in other titles like Fortnite and Payday 2. It’s also not as if Keanu Reeves himself is a stranger to playing a character in video games, just like how he did in Cyberpunk 2077, so reprising his role as John Wick in a Triple-A game does feel like it could be a reality sometime soon.

Hopefully, we could get that gun-whipping John Wick on a PC, PS5 or XSX Triple-A game sooner than later.