ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks look to end their long losing streak as they host the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Canadiens come into the game at 17-17-3 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, the Canadiens played the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights got off to a hot start, scoring just 2:23 into the game, and then adding a second goal in the first period. In the second period, Cole Caufield scored to cut into the lead, and in the third period, Emil Heineman tied the game. Later in the period, Kirby Dach scored what would be the game-winner, as the Canadiens won 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 12-24-2 on the year, which is last place in the Central Division. They have lost five straight, and are coming off a loss in the Winter Classic to the Blues. The Blues struck just 1:40 into the game to take the lead, and Jordan Kyrou would add a second power-play goal of the period to take the 2-0 lead. The Blackhawks scored on the power play to cut into the lead in the first period, but the Blues would score three times in the second period, on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

Here are the Canadiens-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Blackhawks Odds

Montreal Canadiens: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Blackhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nick Suzuki leads the team in assists and points this year playing on the top line. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 25 assists this year, good for 36 total points. He has a goal and ten assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield leads the team in goals this year while joining Suzuki on the top line. Caufield comes in with 19 goals and 15 assists this year. He has seven goals and three assists on the power play.

The Canadiens' blue line has also been productive this year. Lane Huston is third on the team in points this year, with two goals and 24 assists on the year. He has 11 assists on the power play this year. Further, Mike Matheson comes in with two goals and 16 assists this year, with a goal and six assists on the power play. Finally, Patrick Laine has made an impact in his limited time. He has eight goals and two assists in just 13 games this year.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this one. He is 14-14-2 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has been great as of late, going 4-1 in his last five games, and giving up two or fewer goals in three of them.

Meanwhile, Petr Mrazek is expected to be in the goal for the Blackhawks in this one. He is 7-14-1 on the year with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. He has struggled since returning to the lineup. Mrazek has been below .830 in all three starts, giving up 15 goals in just seven periods of work.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Blackhawks is led by Connor Bedard. He is tops on the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 10 goals and 23 assists, good for 33 total points. Further, he has four goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall have been solid on the first line. Bertuzzi has 12 goals and seven assists while Hall has eight goals and nine 12 this year. Bertuzzi has also been solid on the power play, with five goals and two assists.

Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with seven goals and 17 assists, good for 24 total points, currently playing on the third line. The second line is home to Ryan Donato, who is second on the team in goals and is third on the team in points. Donato comes in with 11 goals and 10 assists on the year while having a goal and four assists on the power play.

Final Canadiens-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is the Blackhawk's poor defense. They are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game, while they have given up 27 goals in the last five games. The Canadiens have scored 31 goals in the last seven games and should be able to score well again in this one.

Final Canadiens-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (-120)