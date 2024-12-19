ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens will head south to face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. It's an Original 6 showdown at Little Caesars Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Canadiens-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Canadiens are 24-18 over the past 42 games against the Red Wings. Yet, the Wings went 3-1 against the Habs last season. The Red Wings are 7-1-2 over the past 10 games against the Canadiens. Additionally, they are 3-0-2 in the past five games in Detroit.

Here are the Canadiens-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Red Wings Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +134

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens are still not a good team. However, there is reason for hope, as Cole Caufield is emerging as an elite threat. If he can sustain his production, it gives the Canadiens a chance to keep getting better.

Colefield currently has 17 goals and 12 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Ultimately, he is the fastest skater on the ice and is a threat to score at any moment. Nick Suzuki has been good, with 11 goals and 21 assists, including one notch on the powerplay. Additionally, he has been decent in the faceoff circle, winning 236 draws and losing 232. Lane Hutson is also becoming a threat on offense. So far, he has one goal and 21 assists.

These three represent an offense that is just 24th in goals and 22nd in assists. Conversely, they have done well when they have been able to shoot the puck, ranking sixth in shooting percentage. The Havs have experienced mixed results with the extra attacker, ranking 14th on the powerplay.

Goalie Sam Montembeault is one of the better goalies in the league and comes in with a record of 10-13-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He will play behind a defense that is just 28th in goals against. Yet, they have done solid work in killing penalties, ranking 11th on the penalty kill.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can formulate some offense and make crisp passes. Then, they need Montembeault to continue to play well.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings are having a rough season and continue to struggle in all aspects of the game. Ultimately, they must find ways to score, and they need their three best players to do it.

Lucas Raymond has tallied 13 goals and 20 assists, including one powerplay conversion. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin has added 12 goals and 14 assists, including six powerplay markers. Larkin has also been a genius in the faceoff circle, winning 352 draws and losing 270. Alex DeBrincat has remained solid, scoring 13 goals and 11 assists, including six powerplay goals.

These players represent an offense that is 29th in goals and 28th in assists. Furthermore, they have struggled to shoot the puck consistently, ranking 16th in shooting percentage. The Wings thrive on the extra-man attack, ranking eighth on the powerplay.

Alex Lyon returned from a lower-body injury on Thursday and had 15 saves while allowing four goals in a win. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. Lyon will play behind a defense that is 17th in goals against and may get worse after Simon Edvinsson sustained an injury that may keep him out for a little. Also, they have struggled to kill penalties, ranking 31st on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can get some scoring from their secondary stars, like Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko. Then, they must avoid taking penalties to prevent giving the Canadiens any extra chances on the extra-man attack.

Final Canadiens-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are 15-16 against the spread, while the Red Wings are 19-12 against the odds. Moreover, the Habs are 5-8 against the spread on the road, while the Wings are 10-5 against the odds at home. The Canadiens are 16-13-2 against the over/under, while the Wings are 13-17-1 against the over/under.

This will be a battle between two struggling teams who used to be good and are struggling to find their way in 2024. Consequently, neither team has been able to do much with their chances this season, with both struggling often. But I like the Canadiens because they have the better goalie and the slightly more consistent team. Lastly, I can see them flourishing on the road and covering the spread.

Final Canadiens-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-188)