The Montreal Canadiens continue a long road trip as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canadiens enter the game sitting at 15-16-5 on the year but have struggled as of late, losing four of the last five games. Last time out they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the first period, both teams failed to score, but Cole Caufield broke the scoreless game in the second period. Jonathan Kovacevic scored to make it 2-0, but the Lightning would score two in the second period to tie it up going into the third. In the third, Calvin de Haan and Nikita Kucherov scored to make it 4-2. Nick Suzuki would make it a one-goal game, but the Canadiens could not score again and would fall 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Stars come into the game sitting at 22-9-4 on the year. They have won five of their last six games as well, including last time out against the Blackhawks. The Stars scored with ease in the game, scoring three times in the first period to take the 3-0 lead in the first period. In the second, Sam Steel scored to make it 4-0 and then Mason Marchment scored his first of the game on the power play to make it 5-0. The Blackhawks did score one early in the third period but Roope Hintz would score for the Stars and Marchment would complete his hat trick as the Stars won 8-1

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Stars Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (+104)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Canadiens are 27th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 2.75 goals per game this season. Nick Suzuki leads the team in goals and points this year while being tied for the team lead in assists. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 21 assists on the year, good for 32 points. Suzuki is also the team leader on the power play, having six goals and nine assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield is second on the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 10 goals on the year with 16 assists, good for 26 total points. He had three goals and eight assists on the power play this uyear.

The Canadiens also get help on offense from the blue line. Mike Matheson is tied for the team lead in assists while being second on the team in points. He has six goals this year with 21 assists, to give him 27 total points. The Canadiens only have four players with other 20 points this year, and rounding out the group in Sean Monahan. He comes into the game with nine goals this year and 12 assists, good for 21 points. He has also been solid on the power play with five goals and five assists. Further, Monahan has scored shorthanded as well.

The Canadiens sit 22nd in the NHL this year on the power play, with an 18.3 percent conversion rate. They have scored 23 power-play goals this year. Meanwhile, Montreal has also struggled on the penalty kill. They sit 30th in the NHL with a 72.6 percent success rate.

Sam Montembeault is expected to start in goal in this game. He is 7-5-3 on the year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Montembeault has struggled in recent starts. He has allowed three or more goals in each of his last four starts while winning just one game in those four starts. Further, he has a save percentage below .910 in each of the starts as well.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The Stars sit second in the NHL this year with 3.60 goals per game. It's Jason Robertson who has led the team in points this year. He comes in with 11 goals and 25 assists this year, good for 36 total points. His assist total is first on the team, and he is one of three guys with 11 goals this year, and one of six guys with over ten goals this year. The team leader in goals this year is Roope Hintz. He comes in with 15 goals and 18 assists this year, which sits him with 33 points this year, good for third on the team. He also has been solid on the power play with five goals and five assists on the power play.

Sitting second on the team in goals and second on the team in points is Joe Pavelski. Pavelski came into the game with 14 goals and 20 assists resulting in 34 total points this year. He is the leader in power-play goals with seven goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mason Marchment is third on the team in goals, with 13 goals and 12 assists this year, good for 25 points. Further, Both Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin come into the game with 11 goals this year. Duchene has 20 assists to go with his 11 goals while Seguin has 15.

The Dallas Stars sit 12th in the NHL on the power play this year, sitting with 23 goals and a 22.3 percent success rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the best in the NHL when man-down this year, having an 85.4 percent success rate on the penalty kill, second in the NHL.

The Stars will have Scott Wedgewood in the net for this game. He is 11-2-2 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He is coming in off of one of his best performances of the year. Last time out, he saved 23 of 24 shots, taking the win over the Blackhawks in the game.

Final Canadiens-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens have struggled to score this year, and, as of late, have struggled to stop other teams from scoring. They have been bad on the penalty kill, something that the Stars will take advantage of. Further, Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment are both coming into this game hot. They both have multi-point games multiple times over the last few weeks. They will have another good night in this one. Take the Stars to cover in this game.

Final Canadiens-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (-125)