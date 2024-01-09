"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted"

Renowned rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, the mastermind behind the iconic “Candy Shop,” has recently surprised fans by announcing a shift in his lifestyle for the new year, HipHopDX reports. In an Instagram post on Tuesday (January 9), the G-Unit mogul declared that he’s embarking on a journey of abstinence in 2024, opting to abstain from sexual activities to channel his focus entirely into achieving ambitious goals.

Also in his post, 50 Cent emphasized the enormity of his upcoming endeavors, revealing that the scale of his new idea demands his undivided attention. He shared, “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted. I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

Despite this unexpected declaration, it’s worth noting that 50 Cent is currently in a relationship with Jamira “Cuban Link” Haynes, a model and fitness entrepreneur. The rapper’s decision to abstain from sex is a personal commitment, showcasing his determination to maintain a singular focus on his professional aspirations.

In 2022, Cuban Link celebrated 50 Cent’s 47th birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram, highlighting his qualities as a man and expressing gratitude for his love and generosity. The couple seems to share a strong bond, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of 50 Cent’s life beyond his public persona.

Looking ahead, fans may witness the return of 50 Cent the rapper in 2024, as he revealed plans to collaborate with Dr. Dre on a new music project during an interview with radio host Big Boy last year.