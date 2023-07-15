Patrick Mahomes and Canelo Alvarez are arguably the best athletes at their respective sport. The two were seen on a golf course in a celebrity tournament in a video posted by Alvarez in an Instagram story, which led to a funny moment.

Mahomes and Alvarez, who is currently the undisputed 168-pound champion of boxing, squared up before the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback ran away. Alvarez seemed to enjoy the moment and posted the video with a laughing face emoji.

Canelo Alvarez scaring off Patrick Mahomes on the golf course this weekend… [🎥 @Canelo] pic.twitter.com/faAoygHeUB — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 15, 2023

Alvarez and Mahomes were later seen interacting while Mahomes made a one-handed basketball shot.

Canelo Alvarez in awe of Patrick Mahomes' basketball talent as they play together at a celebrity golf tournament this weekend… [🎥 @J810Anderson] pic.twitter.com/fPd9iGfq6O — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 15, 2023

Alvarez and Mahomes are still at the top of their game. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in the last four years this past season. Meanwhile, Alvarez is still considered a top fighter regardless of weight and recently defended his championship belts with a win over John Ryder.

Alvarez and Mahomes are known to golf from time-to-time, so it was exciting to see them together. Recently, Mahomes and Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce took on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a golf round called “The Match,” which was televised on TNT. Mahomes and Kelce won the event.

Patrick Mahomes, who is 27 years old, could go down as the NFL's greatest quarterback if he continues to win championships. He has had the best five-year start by a quarterback in NFL history, winning two Super Bowls, two MVPs and reaching the AFC Championship game as a host in each of his five seasons as a starter.

He will face competition, like Alvarez, from up-and-comers who are looking to take his crown. But he has proven to be the best at his position, and the rest of the league still has to go through him.