When it comes to one of college football’s biggest rivalries, things haven’t been going well for Ohio State in their games against Michigan. Even with the recent events, ex-cornerback Cameron Brown wants to remind anyone who is talking mess on Michigan’s part of what happened before.

Between the years of 2004 and 2020, Ohio State defeated Michigan 14 out of the 15 games played (2010’s win was vacated). Unfortunately for Brown, he was in a Buckeyes uniform for the last two games, when the Wolverines turned the tables and rode the momentum from the victories to Big Ten titles.

When asked about Michigan’s recent success, Cameron Brown had strong comments that are sure to make an already-heated rivalry that much hotter.

Per Cleveland.com (via Isaiah Hole of WolverinesWire): Brown had plenty to say into his when pondering the rivalry’s return next season. He said the Michigan players “can’t talk to me much,” implying that the Wolverines still aren’t on his level despite claiming two straight wins. And watching Michigan celebrate both like it had won something bigger than one game – parading around the field, planting their flag at midfield in Columbus – struck Brown as funny.

“They won two games in the last 15,” Brown said, “They got it. They can have that.”

As with all debates, it depends on which side someone represents. If Ohio State’s the choice, of course they would look at things from Brown’s perspective. If a Michigan player or fan is arguing, they can say everyone only remembers the last game, or in this case, the last two.

Circle Nov. 25 on the calendar, the next time the Buckeyes and Wolverines meet in Ann Arbor, Mich.