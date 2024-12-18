ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It will be a Pacific Division showdown in Sin City as we share our NHL odds series and make a Canucks-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Significantly, the Knights are 19-10 against the Canucks. The Canucks went 3-1 last season. Also, they are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games against the Golden Knights. The Canucks are also 3-2 over their past five games in Vegas.

Here are the Canucks-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Golden Knights Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +132

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Canucks vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks are feeling good about themselves after they started the week with a big win, highlighted by a Kiefer Sherwood hat trick. Now, they will attempt to take down one of the best teams in the NHL while also playing on the heels of a back-to-back after their battle with the Utah Hockey Team on Wednesday.

Quinn Hughes is the best player on the ice for the Canucks. Substantially, he has done well against the Golden Knights throughout his career, registering five goals and 10 assists over 12 games. But Hughes has also been on the wrong end of many goals, as he has a career plus/minus of -4 against the Knights. Likewise, Elias Pettersson has also thrived against the Golden Knights, tallying seven goals and 10 assists over 16 games against them. But like Hughes, he has also been on the wrong end of many goals, coming in with a plus/minus of -4. JT Miller has also had some success, scoring six goals and 12 assists over 17 career games against the Golden Knights.

These three players are the heart of an offense that is 14th in goals and 12th in assists. Additionally, they have done well in converting their shot attempts, ranking fourth in shooting percentage. The Canucks are also ninth on the powerplay.

Kevin Lankinen will get the start against the Golden Knights, coming in with a record of 14-4-3 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He will back a defense that is 15th in goals against. Also, he will back a defense that is 13th on the penalty kill.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are going well in Sin City, and the Golden Knights are optimistic about their chances of returning to the Stanley Cup Final. Despite losing some critical pieces to their offense, they remain deadly.

Jack Eichel leads the team with nine goals and 33 assists, including one conversion on the powerplay. Yet, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 232 draws and losing 251. Ivan Barbashev is currently dealing with an upper-body injury. Therefore, he might not play in this one. Shea Theodore leads the defense with four goals and 22 assists.

Meanwhile, Mark Stone has remained consistent with six goals and 18 assists. Tomas Hertl has been solid, with nine goals and 13 assists. Also, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 249 draws and losing 171.

These skaters will represent an offense that is seventh in goals and eighth in assists. Additionally, they have shot the puck well, ranking seventh in shooting percentage. The Golden Knights are also lethal on the powerplay, ranking fourth in powerplay percentage.

Adin Hill likely will make the start. So far, he is 13-5-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He will back a defense that is 14th in goals against. Yet, they have struggled to kill penalties consistently, ranking 18th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can continue to get clean breaks to the puck and win the dirty battles. Then, they must prevent Hughes from getting shot chances.

Final Canucks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are 14-16 against the spread, while the Golden Knights are 19-12 against the odds. Additionally, the Canucks are 7-6 against the spread on the road, while the Golden Knights are 9-5 against the odds at home. The Canucks are also 16-12-2 against the over/under, while the Golden Knights are 16-13-2 against the over/under.

The Canucks are o-2 when playing the second game of a back-to-back, losing games to lowly teams such as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. Because of this, I think they will struggle here. I am rolling with the Golden Knights to cover the spread at home.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+152)