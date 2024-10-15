ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have their home opener as they face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Canucks enter the game sitting at 0-0-2 on the year. In their first game of the year, they would take a 4-1 lead in the first period but would fall 6-5 in overtime. In their second game, they would have the lead late in the third period, but allowed a goal to the Flyers late, forcing overtime. There, they would end up losing in a shootout.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is 1-0 on the year. It was a tight first game of the year, as the Hurricanes took the 1-0 lead in the first, but Brayden Points tied the game on the power play in the second period. In the third period, Nikita Kucherov scored on the power play and then scored twice on an empty net to seal the win. The two teams were scheduled to play a second game in Tampa Bay, but the game was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Here are the Canucks-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Lightning Odds

Vancouver Cancucks: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +114

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Canucks vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks top line is led by Danton Heinen, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser. Miller led the way last year for the Canucks, scoring 37 times and having 66 assists, placing him first on the team with 103 points. He has already started strong this year, with a goal and an assist in two games. Boeser is also starting strong. After leading the team with 40 goals last year, he has already had two goals this year, including one on the power play. Heinen spent last season back in Boston, where he started his career. Heinen scored 17 goals and 19 assists last year, and he has already added an assist to his total for the season.

Meanwhile, the Canucks would like to get more production from their second line. That line is led by Elias Pettersson along with Jake DeBrusk and Daniel Sprong. Pettersson was third on the team in points last year, having 34 goals and 55 assists. He has just one assist this year. The assist was to linemate Daniel Sprong on his only goal of the year, while Jake DeBrusk also assisted on the goal. Further, Quinn Hughes is back on the blueline for the Canucks. He was second on the team in points last year and has two assists on the year so far.

Arturs Silovs is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. Prior to this season, Silovs played in just nine games in the regular season, going 6-2-1 in those nine games with the Canucks over two years. He has made one start this year, giving up six goals on 26 shots. That save percentage was the worst of his career, including playoff starts.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning now have Jake Guentzel on the top line, replacing Steven Stamkos. Guenztel scored 30 goals between his time in Pittsburgh and Carolina last year while having 47 assists. Guentzel has two assists on the year. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov will join him on the top line. Point had 46 goals and 44 assists last year for 90 total points. He has scored once this year. Meanwhile, Kucherov was great, with 44 goals and 100 assists, good for 144 points last year. Kucherov already has four points on the season, with three goals and an assist.

The Lightning also returned Brandon Hagle to help the second line. Hagel played all 82 games last year with 26 goals and 49 assists, good for 76 total points. The third line is headlined by Nicholas Paul, who scored 24 times last year with 22 assists. Finally, the Lightning brought back their top blueline option. Victor Hedman had 13 goals and 63 assists last year, good for fourth on the team in points.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevkiy in goal for this one. He was 30-20-2 last year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy was ninth in the NHL in wins, but 28th in goals-against average and 33rd in save percentage. He allowed just one goal on 21 shots in his first start.

Final Canucks-Lightning Prediction & Pick

Goalie play will be the difference in this game. The odds in this early season NHL game favor the Lightning over the Canucks. The Lightning have already shown the offense will be potent this year, and with the better goalie in the net, they should fair well. Artus Silovs struggled in the first game, and overall, has been hit-and-miss in his career. Expect the Lightning to get up early and win this one.

