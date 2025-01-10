ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena. Western Canada meets Eastern Canada as we share our NHL odds series and make a Canucks-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Leafs are 16-15 over the past 31 games against the Canucks. However, the Canucksa are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Leafs. The Maple Leafs are 3-2 against the Canucks over their past five games in Toronto. Significantly, the teams split the series last season with the home team winning each game.

Here are the Canucks-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Maple Leafs Sabres Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +146

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN +

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks will be tired coming into this game, as they were in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a battle with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Regardless, they have a job to do and need their offense, as well as the best playmakers, to thrive.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes has been the most consistent player, with eight goals and 37 assists this season. Meanwhile, Conor Garland has thrived with 11 goals and 19 assists, including four powerplay markers. J.T. Miller has continued to find ways to score and comes in with eight goals and 21 assists. Additionally, he has been great in the faceoff circle, winning 57 percent of his faceoffs. Jake DeBrusk has notched 17 goals and 12 assists, including seven powerplay conversions.

Elias Pettersson has ignored the noise and continued to produce modest numbers, including 10 goals and 18 assists, including five powerplay tallies. Likewise, Brock Boeser has tallied 14 goals and 12 assists, including five powerplay tallies.

The Canucks come into the game ranking 18th in goals and 15th in assists. Furthermore, they are 11th in shooting percentage. The Canucks are also average with the extra man, coming in ranked 18th on the powerplay.

Kevin Lankinen likely gets the start in this game and comes in with a record of 15-7-6 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He will play behind a defense that is 16th in goals against and 13th on the penalty kill.

The Canucks will cover the spread if the top two lines can get their legs going and find some open shooting chances. Then, they must stop the “Core Four” from doing damage.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The “Core Four” continues to do well, and life has been good for Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Ultimately, these four are elite and among the reasons why the Leafs remain near the top of the standings.

Marner has has been amazing for the Leafs, tallying 14 goals and 45 assists, including five powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Nylander has added 24 goals and 20 assists, including seven powerplay tallies. Tavares has 20 goals and 22 assists. Additionally, he has thrived in the faceoff circle, winning 416 draws and losing 314. Matthews has 14 goals and 17 assists over 28 games, including four powerplay conversions. Also, he has done well in the faceoff circle, winning 297 draws and losing 230.

The Maple Leafs are 10th in goals and 11th in assists. Also, they rank fifth in shooting percentage. Converting on the extra-man attack has been challenging, as the Leafs rank 19th on the powerplay.

Joseph Woll will likely start and come in with a mark of 14-7 with a goals-against average of 2.58 and a save percentage of .912. He will play behind a defense that is 13th in goals against and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if the “Core Four” can find ways to score and amplify the pressure on the Canucks. Then, the defense must contain Hughes and Miller while also preventing other Canucks players from getting good shooting chances while also not taking too many penalties.

Final Canucks-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are 17-23 against the spread, while the Maple Leafs are 22-21 against the spread. Moreover, the Canucks are 10-9 against the spread on the road, while the Leafs are 13-11 against the spread at home. The Canucks are 21-17-2 against the over/under, while the Leafs are 19-21-3 against the over/under. The Canucks are 0-4 against the spread and overall when playing on the second end of a back-to-back.

I think having to travel from Carolina to Toronto in such a short time will hurt the Canucks. Therefore, I will roll with the Maple Leafs to win this game outright and cover the spread at home on Hockey Night in Canada.

Final Canucks-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+142)