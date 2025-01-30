ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks will head to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Stars. It will be a showdown at the American Airlines Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Canucks-Stars prediction and pick.

The Stars are 21-19 in the past 40 games against the Canucks. However, the Canucks have gone 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Stars, including 3-2 in the past five games in Dallas. This will be the first meeting between the Canucks and Stars this season.

Here are the Canucks-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Stars Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +146

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Canucks vs Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Victory +

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks have some drama in their locker room, and it is affecting their ability to hold onto the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Alarmingly, the rift between JT Miller and Elias Pettersson threatens the fabric of this season, and the Canucks might want to trade Miller at the first chance they get.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in scoring and currently has 14 goals and 44 assists, including three powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Miller has still produced, despite the issues, with nine goals and 26 assists, including two powerplay tallies. Miller also has thrived in the faceoff circle, winning 409 draws and losing 289. Likewise, Brock Boeser has added 16 goals and 17 assists, including five powerplay conversions. Conor Garland remains a strong secondary scorer, tallying 13 goals and 20 assists, including five powerplay markers. Pettersson is not having his best season, generating 11 goals and 21 assists. Also, Jake DeBrusk has tallied 17 goals and 13 assists.

This offense currently ranks 20th in goals and 19th in assists. Additionally, they are sixth in shooting percentage. The Canucks also have done better on the powerplay, coming in at 10th on the extra-man attack.

Kevin Lankinen has been the better goalie for the Canucks. So far, he is 18-8-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. Lankinen will play behind a defense that is 19th in goals against and 12th on the penalty kill.

The Canucks will cover the spread if their top two lines can generate some scoring chances. Then, the defense must clamp down and prevent the Stars from taking too many chances.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jamie Benn remains the heart of the Stars and is one of the best players this team has ever had. Unsurprisingly, he will be one of the key factors in this game. Others must step up as well.

Matt Duchene is the top point producer for the Stars, tallying 18 goals and 30 assists, including five powerplay conversions. Furthermore, he has been stellar in the faceoff circle, winning 247 draws and losing 208. Jason Robertson has tallied 17 goals and 29 assists, including five powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston has added 14 goals and 28 assists, including two powerplay tallies. Johnston has had mixed results in the faceoff circle, winning 276 draws and losing 282. Roope Hintz has batted 20 goals and 12 assists, including five powerplay markers. Also, he has won 253 draws and lost 208.

But Benn remains the heart of this offense with his leadership and continued production. So far, he has 13 goals and 18 assists while also dominating the faceoff circle with 202 wins and 153 losses. The offense is 11th in goals and eighth in assists. Additionally, they are 17th in shooting percentage. But the Stars are just 23rd in powerplay percentage and must take better advantage of the extra-man attack.

Jake Oettinger is the starting goalie and comes in with a record of 25-11-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He will play behind a defense that is third in goals against and on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if their top point producers can find room to generate shots on the ice. Then, they must defend the net well in front of Oettinger and suffocate the Canucks' offense.

Final Canucks-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are 22-28 against the spread, while the Stars are 22-28 against the spread. Moreover, the Canucks are 13-12 against the spread on the road, while the Stars are 14-12 against the spread at home. The Canucks are 25-23-2 against the over/under, while the Stars are 15-31-4 against the over/under.

Both teams have won three in a row. Amid those streaks, both are 2-1 against the spread. Overall, I see the Stars getting the edge due to their large amounts of talent on offense and their shutdown defense. I am rolling with the Stars to cover the spread at home.

Final Canucks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+138)