The Chicago Bulls made some headwaves during the week of the NBA Trade Deadline. Essentially, they stripped the roster bare of some of the most familiar faces. Among them are Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Kevin Huerter. Additionally, Julian Phillips, Dalen Terry, and Jevon Carter were traded, too.

All of which raises questions about the Bulls' endgame. Continue to rebuild with a younger team and expand their draft capital? Or just be on the same underperformance cycle?

One fan went viral for calling the Bulls' front office to explicitly call out the team's decision-making, per BrickCenter.

Naturally, the fan reached out to customer service, as the front office was too busy to take his call. By the time he had a chance to leave a voicemail, his voice might be recognized.

Article Continues Below

A fan called the Bulls front office to complain about their trades 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sI4xAKpWpU — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 7, 2026

At one point during his rant, the fan mentioned the Bulls started off the season at 6-1, one of their best starts in years. Afterward, injuries, losing streaks, and inconsistencies took over. Now, Chicago stands at 24-28, and they are on a three-game losing streak. On Thursday, Chicago lost to the Toronto Raptors in their first game after the series of trades. On Saturday, they will be back home to take on the Denver Nuggets.

In all, the Bulls made seven trades and received 14 second-round draft picks. White was sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Collin Sexton. Vucevic is with the Boston Celtics in return for Anfernee Simons. Dosumnu is with the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rob Dillingham. Kevin Huerter is with the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Jaden Ivey.