ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals are showing no signs of slowing down, but it could be challenging to get up for this game against the Montreal Canadiens after a massive win on Friday night. Washington remains in first in the Metropolitan Division with an 18-6-2 record, but Montreal is eighth in the Atlantic Division with a 10-13-3 record. The Canadiens have been on a roll recently, but it's likely due to the momentum from Patrik Laine's return from an injury. Can it continue in this game against the Capitals, or will Washington win this game like they did in the first meeting on Halloween? It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Canadiens prediction and pick.

Here are the Capitals-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Canadiens Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline: -155

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Canadiens

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, MNMT2

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals have points in six consecutive games and have won seven of their past ten games. They aren't just beating the league's bottom feeders, as they have victories over the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. Most expected the Capitals to have some issues with Alex Ovechkin out with an injury, but they went on this six-game point streak after losing the first two games in his absence.

The Capitals' offense has been rolling all season, and they haven't slowed down without Ovechkin. Washington averages 4.04 goals per game, which has dropped to 3.8 over their last ten games. It'll still be enough to succeed against the Canadiens, as they allow 3.58 goals per game.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens haven't been performing too poorly over their past five games, despite two of the victories having to come in overtime. Montreal won 4-3 in overtime over the Columbus Blue Jackets before dropping back-to-back games against the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. However, Laine returned Tuesday night and scored a goal in the Canadiens' 2-1 overtime victory. He wasn't finished with his comeback tour, as he scored another powerplay marker on Thursday night in a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators. Sam Montembeault also recorded a 29-save shutout, fresh off his selection for Team Canada at the Four Nations Faceoff.

One concern for the Capitals is their goaltending over the past five games. Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren were catalysts in getting the Capitals where they are right now, but they have a combined 3.20 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage over their past five games.

The Canadiens' offense hasn't been playing well all season, and despite the excitement of Laine's two goals in his first two games, they still only scored five goals as a team over that span. However, their defense has been better, allowing only 2.7 goals per game over their last ten games, which is nearly a goal better than their season average.

Final Capitals-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens had some momentum over the past two games but could return to earth in this matchup. Logan Thompson will get the start for the Capitals, owning a 10-1-2 record, a 2.52 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage. The Capitals play in this game, and they'll look even better if Cayden Primeau starts for the Canadiens, who have a 4.45 goals-against average and a .844 save percentage.

Final Capitals-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-155)