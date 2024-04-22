The New York Rangers look for a 2-0 lead in the series as they host the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Rangers Game 2 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
In game one of the series, the two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first period. In the second, Matt Rempe scored at the 4:17 mark to give the Rangers the 1-0 lead. The Rangers would score again, just 33 seconds later, and then add a third goal just over 90 seconds after that. With that, the Rangers scored three goals in two minutes and six seconds to take a commanding lead. Still, the Capitals would get one back before the end of the period. Despite the Capitals putting pressure on the Rangers, Chris Kreider would seal the game with just under four minutes left, scoring on a breakaway as the Rangers won 4-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Capitals-Rangers Game 2 Odds
Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline: +210
New York Rangers: -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 5.5 (-106)
Under: 5.5 (-114)
How to Watch Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Capitals finished the regular season sitting 28th in the NHL in goals per game, with just 2.63 goals per game. The struggles to score continued in game one with the Rangers. they had just 21 shots on target in the game, with Alex Ovechkin coming away with none. In the regular season, Ovechkin was second on the team in points and led the team in goals. He has 31 goals and 34 assists, good for 65 total points. That was good for second on the team. Further, Dylan Strome did not add much in game one with the Rangers. He was a major part of the offense in the regular season, scoring 27 times and having 40 assists, good for 67 total points.
Strome and Ovechkin also account for 19 power-play goals on the year. That is something that will need to come through in game two. The Capitals did not score on any of their four power-play chances in game one. The lone goals in the game came from Martin Fehervary, with assists from Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas. Fehervary has just three goals and 16 assists during the regular season. Protas was a solid assist man during the regular season, coming away with 23, while Tom Wilson had 18 goals and 17 assists during the regular season.
Charlie Lindgren was not great in game one of the series. He allowed four goals on 31 shots, good for just a .871 goals-against average. He is expected to be back in the net for this one. In the regular season, he has just a 2.67 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. If Lindgren can be closer to those numbers, the Capitals will have a chance in this game.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers finished the regular season scoring 3.39 goals per game, good for seventh in the NHL. The first goal of the game came from Matt Rempe. That was uncommon during the regular season. HE played in just 17 games with a goal and an assist. What was coming was seeing Artemi Panarin score and be assisted by Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trochek. Panarin has 49 goals this year with 71 assists, good for 120 points. Trochek was second on the team in assists while sitting third in points. He has 25 goals and 52 assists, good for 77 total points. Lafreniere also had a solid year, with 28 goals and 27 assists, good for 57 total points.
Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad also found themselves on the scoring sheet. Kreider scored a goal in the game, something he did 39 times during the regular season. He also had 36 assists on the year, good for 75 total points. Zibanejad has an assist in the game. He has 46 of those in the regular season while he also added 26 goals.
Igor Shesterkin will be back in goal in this one. He was solid in game one, saving 20 of 21 shots, good for a .952 save percentage. Shesterkin has been playing well as of late. In his last five games, he has been above .920 in save percentage four times, while allowing two or fewer goals in four of the five games as well.
Final Capitals-Rangers Prediction & Pick
The Capitals have to rely on defense to win. The only chance they have is to convert some on the power play while keeping the game low-scoring. The Rangers can play multiple styles of hockey. They can score a bunch of goals and overpower the Capitals. They can also sit back and play defense to win the game with how well Igor Shesterkin is playing. The Rangers are just the better team here. Take them to get the win.
Final Capitals-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+108)