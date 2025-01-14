If the rumored runtime is true, Captain America: Brave New World will set a new franchise record.

AMC Theatres' listing for Captain America: Brave New World states it has a 118-minute runtime. That is the shortest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s (MCU) series for the character.

This is the shortest runtime since the very first Captain America movie, The First Avenger, which was 124 minutes long. The next two installments in the series, The Winter Soldier and Civil War, were 136 and 147 minutes, respectively.

Shorter runtimes seem to be a trend in the MCU. The Marvels recently set the record for the shortest MCU movie at just 105 minutes. The Incredible Hulk was previously the shortest at 112 minutes.

There is nothing inherently wrong with shorter runtimes. As long as the story is fleshed out in the amount of time given, the movie has accomplished its mission.

When does Captain America: Brave New World come out?

Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. When it comes out, it will have been nearly a decade since the last installment, Civil War, was released.

The upcoming fourth Captain America movie follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he grapples with taking on the mantle. He also finds himself in a situation with the newly-elected president, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford).

This will be Mackie's first solo adventure as Captain America. Previously, he starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which depicted him earning the shield back.

Now, he gets to focus on being the iconic Marvel hero. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito are also set to star in Brave New World.

Additionally, Liv Tyler will make her MCU return. She plays Betty Ross, the daughter of Thaddeus Ross. She last played the role in The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Ford is also assuming the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt. Previously, Hurt played the role in several MCU projects, most recently Avengers: Endgame. Like Tyler, Hurt made his MCU debut in The Incredible Hulk.

What else does the MCU have coming up?

Brave New World is the penultimate movie in Phase Five of the MCU. After the fourth Captain America movie comes out, Thunderbolts* will follow on May 2, 2025.

Then, Phase Six will begin with The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July 2025. Avengers: Doomsday will follow in May 2026 before the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man swings into theaters in July 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will then come out in May 2027.

There is a chance that Mackie's Captain America plays a pivotal role in some of those projects. He very well may become one of the new leaders of the Avengers without Tony Stark or Steve Rogers around.