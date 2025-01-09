Don't get your hopes up if you want to see WWE star Seth Rollins in Marvel's upcoming Captain America 4 (aka Brave New World). He recently assured fans that his part has been cut.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Rollins said that he is “not a part” of Captain America 4. Previously, he did shoot scenes and was a part of the movie. However, after script rewrites and reshoots, he was no longer a part of it.

“Truth be told, any answer I'd give you would only be my opinion,” Rollins warned. “The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots, so what I was there to do, essentially, my role got either repurposed or completely erased.

“I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role. But they ended up going in a different direction with it,” he continued.

Despite being cut, he hopes that the Marvel movie is a hit. When Van Vliet brought up the character in the trailer that looks like him, Rollins shut it down.

“I'm not in the movie — I will say, unequivocally, I'm not in the film,” Rollins said. “I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking, Oh, I'm here to see Seth Rollins. There might be two people that would do that. I don't want those two people to waste their time.”

Ultimately, there are no hard feelings between Rollins and Marvel. He doesn't “love acting” as much as his wife, fellow WWE star Becky Lynch, does.

Seth Rollins' WWE career outside of Captain America 4

Throughout his career, Rollins has won five world championships in WWE. He debuted in 2012 as a part of The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Rollins was the one who broke the faction up, turning on his stablemates in 2014. Shortly after, he won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, earning him a championship time at the time of his choosing.

He decided to cash in during WrestleMania 31's main event. Rollins interrupted a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Reigns and Brock Lesnar and walked out as champion.

His first world title reign lasted 220 days. He had to relinquish the championship after suffering an injury during a live event, cutting his first reign short.

That didn't ruin his momentum too much, though. Rollins came back and has since won several accolades, including a Royal Rumble.

In 2023, he became the first World Heavyweight Champion after WWE reintroduced the belt. He held it for over 300 days before losing it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

Rollins is currently entrenched in a feud with CM Punk. They have had issues for years, and their first match was held during Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2025. Punk came out with a win after hitting two Go to Sleeps on Rollins.