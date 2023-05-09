A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Heading into the first RAW after the 2023 WWE Draft’s new rosters came into play, Seth Rollins more or less had a 1-in-6 chance of representing the Red Brand in the finals of the tournament to decide on the new, inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Tasked with wrestling two matches against four other Superstars with the same goal in mind, should he make it to the second round, Rollins began his night in a three-way match against Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura. Thankfully for Rollins, he parlayed his successful showing at Backlash into an impressive win, hitting Nakamura with the Pedigree despite injuring his arm in the match.

Rollins was then afforded an opportunity to wrestle in the main event of the show, working a traditional one-on-one match against Finn Balor, who lucked into a win thanks to Brock Lesnar’s brutal assault on Cody Rhodes. Working a rematch of sorts against Balor, the man who defeated him for the first-ever WWE Universal Championship decision, the duo turned in an impressive in-ring effort, with both performers delivering their best stuff in a match that was booked like it could have gone either way.

Fortunately for the “WWE Choir,” the match didn’t end in a draw, and, for the second time of the night, Seth Rollins held his hand high in victory as he punched his proverbial ticket to Saudi Arabia. Though he won’t know his opponent until Friday at the end of SmackDown, Rollins has to be considered a heavy favorite to keep the new belt on RAW.