After six months of a very intense cup competition, we will be witnessing the EFL Carabao Cup Finals between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England. Join us as we conclude the EFL Carabao Cup odds series, where we make our Man United-Newcastle prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Devils, who are the lone English team still in the race for silverware in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League, will be seeking their first trophy since 2016-2017 when they claimed the EFL Cup and the Europa League under former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Magpies, who were beaten by Manchester United in the 1999 FA Cup final, will be attempting to win their first major trophy in nearly 54 years, with their last major honor coming in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

Here are the Manchester United-Newcastle United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Carabao Cup Odds: Man United-Newcastle Odds

Manchester United: +105

Newcastle United: +250

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Man United vs. Newcastle

TV: DAZN, SiriusXM FC

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Man United Can Beat Newcastle

After a Europa League participation for this campaign, Manchester United secured a bye to start the EFL Cup in the third round. Since then, the Red Devils have lost just once since November in all competitions and are on the back of a nine-game unbeaten streak.

The latest victory for Man U was a 2-1 win in the Europa League knock-outs to eliminate Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Barca secured the lead after scoring the penalty kick 18 minutes into the contest, but Fred and Antony pounced for goals in the second half to push Man U into the round of 16 where they will play Real Betis in March. Man U had a 12-6 total shot advantage, including a 9-3 disparity on shots inside the box despite a 42% ball possession.

In total contrast to their dismal 2021-22 season, United also remains in the FA Cup, facing West Ham United in their next fixture, and has put themselves into a position to contend if league leaders Arsenal or second-placed Manchester City slip up in the Premier League title race. A first trophy for the club in almost six years would add to the upbeat feeling that has been restored by the Dutch boss Erik Ten Hag in an impressive start to his tenure in English football competition.

In this tournament, Man U triumphed over Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton Athletic, and twice against Nottingham Forest in two legs in the semi-finals. Man U averages 2.8 goals per game, a productive 18% goal conversion in addition to 15.6 total shots, 5.8 corner kicks, and 65% ball possession. They also have four clean sheets in this tourney while making 16.2 tackles and 12.2 clearances on average. Marcus Rashford has five goals and two assists in this competition. Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial had two goals each while Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho had two assists as well.

For Man U’s final game this February and a coveted silverware on the line, Erik Ten hag will try to survive this one without some familiar faces in his rotation. Anthony Martial is doubtful to make an appearance, while Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Phil Jones, and Mason Greenwood are all out in this contest. David De Gea is sure to secure his goal-keeping start, as well as midfielders Fernandes, Casemiro, and Fred. Rashford and Antony will accompany Wout Weghorst in front. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw will serve as wingbacks while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will partner as center backs.

Why Newcastle Can Beat Man United

Newcastle United sits fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Tottenham Hotspurs and eight behind Sunday’s opponents. They have just played 23 games in the Prem, but the Magpies boast themselves as the best defensive squad in England, conceding just 15 goals so far. Newcastle’s resurgence has been phenomenal, which is far removed from their struggles before Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took over the club in October 2021. The signing of manager Eddie Howe, as well as Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak, and Dan Burn have paid off dividends for the Black and Whites.

In six matches in the Carabao Cup, the Magpies have scored eight goals, six coming from assists with just two goals conceded. They tally 16.3 total shots, 6.2 corners, and 58.8% ball possession. They also kept four clean sheets while registering 13.8 tackles and 15.7 clearances per game. Joelinton and Sean Longstaff lead the team in this tourney with two goals each while Trippier and Miguel Almiron each have two assists.

With a recent 0-2 defeat at St. James’ Park versus Liverpool, Howe’s squad will be definitely motivated to end Newcastle’s long trophy drought. Their last cup was hoisted in the 1968-69 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup against Hungarian club Ujpest FC. No club in Europe has waited longer for a major trophy than Newcastle; Hamburg (1987), Torino (1993), Everton (1995), Espanyol (2006), and Saint-Etienne do not even come close to Newcastle’s trophy drought.

However, Howe will try to put up a fight without first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, as he still serves his suspension. Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka are also out, which means Loris Karius will start as the goalie. After splits with Mainz, Besiktas, and Union Berlin, the German will try to redeem himself in the top competition after committing two errors in a Champions League Final defeat in 2017-2018 against Real Madrid in his stunt with Liverpool. Howe’s back four of Fabian Schar, Burn, Botman, and Trippier is sealed, while Guimaraes is back in the midfield with Joelinton and Longstaff. Almiron will join Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin as forwards.

Final Man United-Newcastle Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of a high-stakes game, but Man U’s red-hot form will scorch past Newcastle’s trailblazing shape. Bet on the over with United going on top.

Final Man United-Newcastle Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (+105), Over 2.5 goals (+100)