Hip-hop fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of “Bongos,” a highly anticipated collaboration between two of the genre's most formidable talents, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The duo hasn't collaborated in a while since “WAP” which was a massive hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting streaming records, and sparking cultural conversations about female empowerment. The song's explicit content and bold message made it a cultural phenomenon, earning numerous award nominations and achieving Platinum certifications.

Fans were especially happy to hear that Megan Thee Stallion is back to making music since her last album “Traumazine.”

The release was first teased by Cardi B in a video she posted on Instagram captioned: “Gotta big announcement to make tomorrow! 🚨” This led fans to immediately speculate the possibility for a new song, but no one expected another collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion.

The pair have confirmed on Instagram that the release of their new song “Bongos” will be dropping this coming Friday. Fans aren't sure what to expect, but a lot raise their eye brows at another release coming from the queen of rap Nicki Minaj, who just recently posted cover art for her upcoming album “Pink Friday 2” following her release of “Last Time I Saw You.”

The silent beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has been boiling over the past couple of years, and fans have taken it to Twitter to discuss the coincidence of the releasing of promos.