Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The sentencing came down on Tuesday (Aug. 8) in a Los Angeles court room. Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) addressed the court prior to the sentencing TMZ reports. The “Jerry Sprunger” rapper said that he wanted to better himself and that he has his son to think about. “He asked the judge to allow him the opportunity to prove himself and understood just how serious the charges were against him,” the outlet reported.

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty on three charges: negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Since Lanez is from Canada, sources told the outlet that his lawyers were in contact with immigration officials since the rapper could face deportation.

Megan Thee Stallion did not attend the court hearing as she wanted to “preserve her mental well-being,” according to Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff. However, a statement was read by District Attorney Kathy Ta on her behalf.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Megan wrote, per Cuniff. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

She continued: “At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”

“For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice,” she concluded.