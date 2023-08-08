The microphone that Cardi B infamously threw at a concertgoer has sold on eBay.

After being listed on eBay a few days ago, the microphone has sold for a whopping $99,900.o0. The Cardi B memorabilia piece received 122 bids and ultimately sold on August 8 at 11:15 a.m. According to the listing, it was auctioned for charity.

Last week, Cardi B was seen throwing a microphone at a fan in attendance of a show in Las Vegas. The audience member threw a drink on Cardi B which resulted in her throwing her microphone at full force at this person. Granted, she did ask for the crowd to splash water on her to cool her down. The fan took it way too far when they threw their cup at her.

The microphone ended up ricocheting off the initial target and hitting someone else. That person ended up filing a police report which resulted in a criminal battery investigation. On August 3, Cardi B was cleared of any charges.

Cardi B is one of the most popular rappers in the world. She has released 38 singles throughout her career and one studio album, Invasion of Privacy. It has been over five years since her last album, but a second studio album is impending.

She also got her start on the reality series, Love & Hip Hop: New York. She was a part of the main cast from 2015-2017. Currently, she hosts a web reality series titled Cardi Tries and has been doing so since 2020. She has also made her way into Hollywood, appearing in Hustlers and F9.