Tempers were running high after the San Francisco 49ers' 35-16 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. During the postgame with players from both teams mingling, Cardinals running back James Conner and 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga were involved in a heated altercation, with the former shoving the latter before multiple teammates entered the situation and kept the two separated.

Reporters asked Hufanga about the heated moment after the game, with the 49ers defender saying that “he doesn't know what Conner was on”, per Jake Hutchinson of KNBR.

“Yeah my man came up to me. It's all good though. It's all respect at the end of the day, it's love for the game but it wasn't my thing. He just wanted to show me something. I honestly don't know what he was trying to show me. He only ran for 52 yards, so I don't know what he was really on, but told him we'll see him next time again. Took the L today, but they'll be good.”

Clearly, either Conner said something to Hufanga- or vice versa- in the postgame interaction that led to things becoming so heated.

Perhaps Conner, who was repeatedly stuffed by the 49ers stout defense, was peeved that he couldn't leave more of an impact on the game in the stat sheet.

Maybe words were exchanged between these two at some point during the 49ers-Cardinals game, one that San Francisco was seemingly in control of from the opening kickoff.

Either way, the Week 15 rematch between these two NFC West rivals will likely be circled on the calendar by both Hufanga and Conner after this heated moment.