By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals’ star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly dealing with a knee ailment, per Ian Rapoport. It was also reported that Hopkins left the Cardinals’ practice field, per Bo Brack.

The Cardinals have been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the 2022 campaign. Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy injury troubles have left the team laboring at the QB position.

Murray previously suffered an ACL injury and is expected to miss six-to-eight months. Meanwhile, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday that McCoy will not play in Week 17 after experiencing concussion symptoms, per Ian Rapoport.

As a result, DeAndre Hopkins’ fantasy value is destined to take a hit even if he is cleared to play on Sunday. He could still produce decent value given his all-around talent, but the Cardinals’ quarterback situation certainly doesn’t help matters.

The Cardinals also received bittersweet news ahead of Week 17, as JJ Watt announced that he will retire after the season. Watt revealed his reason for walking away at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

“I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time. It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy,” Watt said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

The Cardinals will attempt to finish out the year on a high note as Watt prepares to leave the game. However, earning a victory on Sunday will be a challenge if DeAndre Hopkins ends up being ruled out. We will continue to monitor updates on his status.