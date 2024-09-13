ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rams head to Arizona looking to rebound from their week 1 loss against their divisional rivals the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (0-1) had a rough first three quarters against the former NFC North Champions the Detroit Lions but they were able to turn it on in the 4th forcing overtime. Unfortunately, the Lions closed the show in overtime with a David Montgomery touchdown downing the Rams giving them their first loss of the season. Not only did they lose in Week 1, but they also lost a prominent player on their offense as Puka Nacua went down with a knee injury and was just placed on IR which will have him out for 4+ weeks for the season. It will be up to Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, and role players like Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson to fill that void in hopes of getting their first win of the season in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona (0-1) got off to a good start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills but once Josh Allen started getting in rhythm is when they took control of the game. Kyler Murray led the team with 219 all-purpose yards and looked like the old Kyler Murray out there. While the offense still needs some work with new offensive piece like Marvin Harrison Jr. once that chemistry starts to blossom this Cardinals offense is one to look out for in the NFC. The Cardinals will be looking to rebound in their first home game of the season when they welcome their division rivals the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +102

Arizona Cardinals: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Time 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Rams are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, despite a narrow loss in their season opener.

Matthew Stafford's veteran leadership and arm talent will be on full display against a vulnerable Cardinals secondary. While the loss of Puka Nacua is significant, Cooper Kupp remains a top-tier receiving threat, and Stafford's ability to spread the ball around will keep the Arizona defense off-balance.

The Rams' ground game, led by Kyren Williams, is set to exploit the Cardinals' run defense. Williams has historically performed well against Arizona, and this matchup provides an excellent opportunity to establish dominance in the trenches.

Defensively, the Rams' pass rush, even without Aaron Donald, should be able to pressure Kyler Murray consistently. The Cardinals' offensive line remains a work in progress, and the Rams' front seven will capitalize on this weakness to disrupt Arizona's offensive rhythm.

Sean McVay's coaching acumen will be a decisive factor. His ability to make in-game adjustments and exploit mismatches will give the Rams a significant edge over a Cardinals team still finding its identity under a new coaching staff.

The Rams' secondary, led by experienced players, will contain the Cardinals' receiving corps, including rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. This will force Murray into uncomfortable situations and potentially lead to turnovers.

Expect the Los Angeles Rams to secure a hard-fought victory on the road, improving their record to 1-1 and reasserting their position as contenders in the NFC West.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Cardinals are primed to secure their first victory of the season as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Kyler Murray's dynamic playmaking ability will be the cornerstone of Arizona's success. The Cardinals' offense showed promise in Week 1, putting up 28 points against a tough Buffalo defense. Murray's dual-threat capabilities will keep the Rams' defense off-balance, especially given their depleted secondary due to injuries.

The Cardinals' defense, which held the high-powered Bills offense to just 34 points, will capitalize on the Rams' offensive line woes. Los Angeles suffered significant o-line injuries in Week 1, which will hamper their ability to protect Matthew Stafford and establish a consistent running game.

Home-field advantage will play a crucial role. State Farm Stadium has historically been a challenging venue for the Rams, and the Cardinals will feed off the energy of their home crowd.

Arizona's receiving corps, led by rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Greg Dortch, should find success against a Rams secondary that's dealing with multiple injuries. This will open up opportunities for explosive plays downfield.

The loss of Rams' rookie sensation Puka Nacua to injury further diminishes Los Angeles' offensive firepower, putting more pressure on an already struggling unit.

The Cardinals' coaching staff, led by Jonathan Gannon, will have had a full week to analyze the Rams' weaknesses from their Week 1 performance and devise a winning game plan. Expect the Arizona Cardinals to emerge victorious in this crucial NFC West matchup, improving their record to 1-1 and gaining early momentum in the division race.

Final Rams-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Expect these two offenses to come out guns blazing against two secondaries that are lacking talent in this Week 2 matchup. The bookmakers seem to be underestimating Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and company in this game against a young team in the Cardinals that is still trying to gel together. Ultimately, this Rams offense should hum on Sunday and their defense should get enough pressure on Murray to disrupt this offense to get their first win of the season on the road against divisional rivals Arizona Cardinals.

Final Rams-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams ML (+102), Over 47.5 (-110)