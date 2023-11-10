After being out of the Cardinals backfield since Week 5, Jonathan Gannon is excited about James Conner's potential return.

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the long-awaited Kyler Murray return in Week 10. However, Murray isn't the only offensive star that could rejoin the Cardinals in Week 10.

While he didn't fully clear the running back, head coach Jonathan Gannon views James Conner's arrow as pointing up. When Conner does return, Gannon is excited to put the explosive running back back into the lineup, via PHNX Cardinals.

“He's trending in the right direction,” Gannon said. “He's our workhorse in the run game. It would be good to get him back, it helps not only Kyler it helps our whole team.”

Conner has been on IR since suffering a brutal knee injury in Week 5. Arizona has turned to runners such as undrafted free agent Emari Demercado in his absence. While Demercado shined in flashes, Gannon knows that Conner brings an entirely different element to the offense.

Before suffering his injury, Conner rushed 68 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns. While his scoring numbers are low – whose aren't on this year's squad – Conner has averaged an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. Despite being sidelined since Week 5, Conner still leads Arizona with the now traded Joshua Dobbs still in second.

At 1-8, the Cardinals aren't going to the playoffs anytime soon. However, they've been without James Conner and Kyler Murray for a good chunk of the season. Getting them back in Week 10, Arizona will have a better look at their completed offense at the moment. And for Jonathan Gannon, that includes the team's workhorse in the backfield.