Bobbi Althoff’s quiet return to public life has been anything but uneventful. Following her divorce from Cory Althoff earlier this year, the social media star had kept a low profile. That changed when a grainy video surfaced online, sparking whispers about a potential romance between Althoff and NFL cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, SI reports.

The video, widely circulated across social media, fueled speculation despite Murphy-Bunting’s quick denial. Responding to a post linking him to Althoff, Murphy-Bunting clarified, “That’s not me.” Cedric Ogbuehi, an offensive tackle for the New York Jets, also became part of the conversation when commenters suggested he could be the man in the video. Ogbuehi dismissed the rumors, echoing Murphy-Bunting’s denial with a pointed response: “This is not me or Sean lol.”

Amid the frenzy, Althoff added intrigue with a response filled only with exclamation marks. Fans remain uncertain whether her reply was a playful acknowledgment or something more cryptic. While the NFL players involved have distanced themselves from the speculation, online chatter has yet to subside.

Althoff and Murphy-Bunting’s Past Connection

Adding fuel to the fire, Althoff and Murphy-Bunting share a known history. Over the summer, Althoff credited the Arizona Cardinals player with helping her during a difficult night. “Last night was scary but thankful for having good friends in my life like @seanmurphybunting for looking out for me,” she shared on Instagram.

Reports from TMZ provided additional context, recounting how Murphy-Bunting escorted Althoff from a bar after an unsettling incident. Witnesses described him carrying Althoff into an SUV to ensure her safety, emphasizing the gesture as one of friendship rather than romance.

As speculation grows, Althoff has not directly addressed the rumors, leaving fans to connect the dots on their own. While her cryptic responses keep the conversation alive, neither she nor the players have confirmed any romantic involvement.

Whether Althoff chooses to clarify the situation remains uncertain, but for now, the online buzz shows no sign of slowing down.