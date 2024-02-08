Trouble in paradise for Bobbi Althoff, and some think Drake is the reason why

Cory Althoff, husband of podcaster Bobbi Althoff, has officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, PageSix reports. The news comes months after Bobbi was forced to dispel rumors suggesting she had a romantic involvement with rapper Drake.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Cory filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court, listing July 4, 2023, as the date of separation. The couple, who reside in Los Angeles, married in January 2020 and have two daughters together, Luca (3) and Isla (1). Cory is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, with no request for spousal support.

Bobbi Althoff's husband Cory Althoff has filed for divorce after 4 years. pic.twitter.com/n1fT2xKjYY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2024

In a statement shared on Instagram, Bobbi expressed gratitude for the time she spent as Cory's wife and emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their daughters. Despite the end of their marriage, Bobbi described Cory as an incredible father and person, indicating their intention to remain friends.

Interestingly, Cory's listed date of separation coincides with Drake's appearance on Bobbi's podcast, “The Really Good Podcast,” sparking speculation among critics about a potential connection. However, Bobbi previously addressed rumors of a romantic encounter with Drake, dismissing them as untrue in an exchange with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Bobbi shared an uncensored DM from Portnoy, denying the alleged hookup with Drake. While Bobbi did not delve further into the gossip, she expressed reluctance toward the negative attention stemming from the podcast.

As Bobbi and Cory navigate their divorce, observers continue to speculate about the role Drake may have played in the couple's separation. Despite the rumors, Bobbi remains focused on co-parenting with Cory and fostering a positive relationship for the sake of their children.