The Los Angeles Rams officially ended the Arizona Cardinals' postseason dreams on Dec. 28. That was a first-world problem even at the time, but it feels particularly trivial in the wake of the devastating LA wildfires. Divisional rivalry ceases to exist when tragedy strikes.

The Cardinals are doing what they can to help the Rams ahead of their playoffs meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, sending two team planes to Los Angeles to pick up players, staff and family members, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Among those boarding the two 777 jets are six dogs and two cats.

The Rams' Monday night NFC Wild Card matchup is being moved from SoFi Stadium to Arizona's State Farm Stadium in light of all the destruction. It is encouraging to see other NFL teams offer their assistance to LA during this extremely difficult time. The Cardinals are also opening up their training facility for the Rams in the lead-up to the playoff game.

LA fires cause an unprecedented amount of damage

Southern California is in a state of historic upheaval, as several fires ravage what was one of the most recognizable cities in the country only a few days ago. At least 10 people have been killed and thousands of structures have burned to the ground. Flames blazed through more than 20,000 acres at time of print. Winds are expected to pick up Friday night, so the community can only pray that the worst is over.

Firefighters continue to work tirelessly to combat this disaster, despite the lack of water and resources. More than 150,000 residents are still under evacuation orders, per NBC News.

The sports world can seem like its own entity at times, but everyone is reminded that we are all connected in some way or another during crises such as these. It will obviously be challenging for the Rams to stay focused on the Vikings, but the Cardinals are doing their part to make the process as manageable as possible.