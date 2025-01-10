The Houston Texans are contributing to recovery efforts in Southern California after wildfires have devestated the region. Texans CEO Cal McNair had pledged $1 million to the cause.

“The devastation caused by the wildfires in southern California is heartbreaking,” Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “We are proud to join together with our NFL family to provide support and resources to those who have been impacted as well as the firefighters and first responders who continue to work tirelessly to contain the fires,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via Twitter/X on Friday afternoon.

The Texans are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a wild-card round matchup. The Chargers had to make some adjustments as they prepared for the contest, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Los Angeles Rams were supposed to host the Minnesota Vikings at Inglewood, Calif.'s SoFi Stadium, but the matchup was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The devastating situation has effected thousands, but the NFL is doing what it can to make a difference as the region recovers.

How can the Texans beat the Chargers?

The Texans will have their work cut out for them against the Chargers in this wild-card round matchup. Both teams have no shortage of offensive fire power, led by impactful quarterbacks.

In the Chargers' case, it is Justin Herbert leading the charge. Herbert's fifth season in the NFL has been impressive. He has gone 332-of-504 on passing attempts for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns while only three interceptions.

If the Texans want to reach the divisional round, getting pressure on Herbert will be crucial. If he has time to stay in the pocket, he will make the Texans pay.