The Cardinals are in some desperate need of pitching. Vegas seems convinced that St. Louis will land Sonny Gray.

Absolutely nothing went right for the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2023 season. But with numerous All-Stars on their roster, the Cardinals aren't expected to remain dormant during the offseason.

St. Louis is the favorite (+100) to land Sonny Gray if he leaves the Minnesota Twins, via betonline.ag. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+300), Chicago Cubs (+500), Cincinnati Reds (+600) and Texas Rangers (+1000) round out the top five.

Gray is coming off of an electric season with the AL Central winning Twins. Over his 32 starts, Gray held an 8-8 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 183/55 K/BB ratio. He posted his lowest ERA and recorded his highest number of strikeouts since 2019. Much like in 2019, Gray was named an All-Star for his work on the mound.

The Cardinals could certainly use a pitcher like Gray in their rotation. St. Louis ranked 25th in major league baseball with their 4.79 ERA and and 29th with their .276 batting average against. Those struggles came with Adam Wainwright – who has now retired – still on the roster.

Offensively, the Cardinals have the potential to be one of the scariest teams in the league. Having Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in the same lineup is not something opponents take lightly. However, for St. Louis to be a complete team, they need to add some firepower to their rotation.

Vegas at least believes that Sonny Gray would be the perfect fit. Gray was offered a qualifying over by the Twins, which he can still accept. But if Gray declines, he'll be free to join any team. The Cardinals will have a close eye on Gray's decision.