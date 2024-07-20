It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals Braves prediction and pick for Game 2 of Saturday's day-night doubleheader. Find out how to watch Cardinals Braves.

The St. Louis Cardinals are not having a great season, but after the disastrous 2023 campaign, 2024 feels like a romp. The Cardinals are more than 10 games better than they were at this stage of the season last year. They're above .500, and given the weak nature of the National League, they're in position for a playoff berth. They got rained out on Friday night in the first game of the second half of the season. They watched the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, two prime competitors for a wild card berth, lose. Right now, it seems that if St. Louis can reach 88 wins, the Cardinals would likely gain a playoff spot. It wouldn't be guaranteed, but the current trajectory of other National League teams once again points to the probability that a team will make the playoffs with 85 to 88 wins.

The Atlanta Braves do miss Ronald Acuna. They do miss Spencer Strider. Yet, their biggest problem is not who is missing. Their biggest problem is “what is missing,” namely their hitting. Matt Olson in particular has struggled this season. Austin Riley has not been as formidable as he was last year. Did Acuna have something to do with that? Yes, but he wasn't the whole story. Acuna not being available shouldn't have a drastic effect on how well Matt Olson hits a baseball. Olson simply hasn't been able to replicate the performances of last season. The Braves really need the elite version of Olson to show up in the second half of the season and get ramped up for the playoffs. The Braves need their hitters to hit better in the coming weeks and months.

Cardinals-Braves Projected Starters

Sonny Gray vs. Bryce Elder

Sonny Gray (9-6) has a 3.34 ERA. Gray is a solid, dependable MLB starting pitcher. He hasn't dominated this season, but he has been very good. On a St. Louis pitching staff which struggled so markedly last season, Gray's dependability is a huge plus and a real anchor for this starting rotation. Gray will want to pitch with fewer baserunners. He is really good at pitching out of trouble, but if he keeps getting into trouble, his numbers could slide in the second half of the season.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the Chicago Cubs: 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 40 2/3 IP, 41 H, 26 R, 6 HR, 12 BB, 50 K

Bryce Elder (1-3) has a 5.71 ERA. Elder is what his numbers say he is: A below-average pitcher who is not going to dazzle most of the time and whose primary job is to give the Braves length at the back end of the rotation. He won't smother the opposition; if he can limit opponents to three runs in five or six innings of work (ideally six), the Braves will take it. The main point of focus for Elder is to stay out of the big inning.

Last Start: Monday, July 8 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 15 IP, 21 H, 9 R, 1 HR, 7 BB, 9 K

Here are the Cardinals-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Braves Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -106

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have the pitching matchup they want. Gray versus Elder gives St. Louis a very clear and pronounced edge.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves needed the All-Star break. They simply did not hit or perform up to standards in the first half of the season. Watch out in the second half. Atlanta's offense could achieve a much-needed revival.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is Game 2 of a split day-night doubleheader. The easiest thing to do is see who wins Game 1 and then adjust accordingly. Generally, pick split doubleheaders in Game 2 unless there's considerable reason to do otherwise.



Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5