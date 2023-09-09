The Arizona Cardinals will head to FedEx Field to face off against the Washington Commanders. We are in Landover, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Cardinals-Commanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinals will not have Kyler Murray to start the season. Hence, they will begin their season with Josh Hobbs under center, and a lot of people believe they will stumble this week and throughout the entire season. James Conner is their starting running back and probably the only key player. However, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Zach Ertz are still around. But the defense lost JJ Watt to retirement, and there is not much talent left. Subsequently, the defense could endure some growing pains as they try and start new with many young faces on the defensive side of the ball.

The Commanders went 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs. Now, they will see how Sam Howell does as he takes over as the new quarterback. Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson return to form a 1-2 punch at running back. Meanwhile, receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson return as the top pass-catching weapons. Chase Young is currently questionable for this Sunday's game. Therefore, the defense might be without one of their top weapons. Ron Rivera must do all he can to help his team stay focused as they face a team they should defeat handily.

The Commanders lead the all-time series 77-47-2. Regardless, the Cardinals won the last meeting 30-15 on September 9, 2020, in Glendale. But the Commanders have won eight straight games against the Cardinals at FedEx Field. Moreover, they are 48-20 against the Cards at home.

Here are the Cardinals-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Commanders Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +7 (-110)

Washington Commanders: -7 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Commanders Week 1

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the NFL on paper. However, teams do not play football on paper. But with Dobbs at quarterback, they will need exceptional coaching to have a chance in this game. Thus, the world will see the head coaching debut of Jonathan Gannon. Can Gannon make his mark immediately?

The Cardinals must find a way to run the ball efficiently. Ultimately, it all starts with avoiding mistakes and not letting themselves fall into long third-down situations. Dobbs will have to do more. Also, Conner needs to run the ball and protect the football. But the main key for the Cardinals is to play mistake-free football. Moreover, they have to play perfectly. The Cards will see what they have on offense and what weapons might emerge on defense. Likewise, how they do in this game will give an indication of how well their season is going to go.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can establish a good game plan on offense that starts with a solid strategy and execution by Dobbs and Conner. Then, they must avoid making critical mistakes. They must avoid turnovers and penalties.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders are the team no one talks about in their division. Regardless, they still have some talent on offense and on the defensive side of the ball. The Commanders will get a good indicator early on. Now, Rivera gets a chance to coach his team to a good start.

Gibson and Robinson formed a decent 1-2 punch last season. Now, they hope to establish consistency. They both must win the ball with precision. Moreover, they must be consistent. The Commanders must avoid mistakes and cannot commit costly penalties. Howell will be the key in helping his running backs. Significantly, this will be his first real opportunity after sitting out for most of last season.

The Commanders will still have Jonathan Allen, Darron Payne, and Phidarian Mathis. Therefore, look for them to play a significant role in getting to the quarterback. Getting to the quarterback will be key for the Commanders.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can run the ball and move the chains. Then, their defense must establish a great pass rush against a young and inexperienced unit.

Final Cardinals-Commanders Prediction & Pick

Many believe the Cardinals will be awful this season. However, are the Commanders good enough to cover the spread? Not having Murray to start the season will hurt the Cardinals. Subsequently, it will play a major factor in the final score.

Final Cardinals-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington Commanders: -7 (-110)