The Washington Commanders are hoping to get Chase Young on the field for their week one contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. Though the Commanders finally got Young back from his torn ACL toward the end of the 2022 season, he went down again with another injury during the preseason opener against the Cleveland browns when he sustained a stinger.

Young still needs to get cleared from the medical staff, but Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is optimistic that the fourth-year defensive end will be ready in time.

“He's working hard to be ready to go…He came back as healthy as I've seen him since his rookie year…We're waiting on the doctor's to give him the green light,” via JP Finlay of NBC 4 Sports.

If Chase Young is indeed back to his rookie form, it will be great news for the Commanders. The former No. 2 overall pick had his best season during his rookie year and is hoping to return to that level of production and consistency. With Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat also on the defensive line, an improved Young could be the final piece to a Commanders' defensive line that creates heavy pressure on opponents.

The former defensive rookie of the year has had his career derailed due to injuries the past two seasons. He put up 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four pass defenses in his stellar rookie season, but has only had 1.5 sacks in the two years since as he's battled sophomore struggles and injuries.