It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals-Cubs.

The St. Louis Cardinals are going for it. They made significant moves to try to get better and make a real run at the National League postseason. They brought aboard starting pitcher Erick Fedde and utilityman Tommy Pham, two above-average players who have been performing well this season. If the Cardinals get the best of Fedde and Pham, they should become a better team and remain in the wild card hunt until the final few days of the season. They might not win one of those three wild card spots, but they will remain a factor in a battle with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the rest of the National League pack.

The Chicago Cubs didn't unload everyone before the MLB trade deadline. They parted with some pieces, but not Cody Bellinger, albeit for a specific reason: Bellinger's injury actually lowered his market value. Nevertheless, the Cubs did not go on a selling spree. They brought aboard Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays and allowed Christopher Morel to go to St. Petersburg. The Cubs know they need to become a major player in the coming offseason. That is when they need to consider a bigger roster overhaul and give manager Craig Counsell a far better batting order than what he has been saddled with this year.

Cardinals-Cubs Projected Starters

Sonny Gray vs. Shota Imanaga

Sonny Gray (10-6) has a 3.79 ERA. Gray gives the Cardinals a solid and generally dependable pitcher at the front end of their rotation. He could stand to reduce his ERA by a few tenths of a run, but on balance, he has been good this season. Gray does need to be better than what we have seen if the Cardinals want to make up ground in their chase for a wild card spot. The Braves, Mets, Padres, and D-Backs are going to be tough to break through unless the Cardinals' starters can raise their game in the next two months.

Last Start: Friday, July 26 vs the Washington Nationals: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 47 2/3 IP, 49 H, 31 R, 10 HR, 12 BB, 60 K

Shota Imanaga (8-2) has a 2.95 ERA. He has been everything the Cubs could have wanted and then some. Any starter who has been pitching the whole season — as Imanaga has — and is carrying an ERA under three runs into August is a stud. That's elite, or at least on the border of it. Imanaga has had a few clunkers — everyone does — and yet still has a very low ERA mark. The fact that he has worked through some rough patches this season and has battled back to give the Cubs a continuous parade of quality starts (or something very close to them, as we saw last Saturday versus the Royals) is the real proof of how good Imanaga is. Every pitcher has to respond to being punched in the mouth. Imanaga's response has been superb. The Cubs know they have a keeper here.

Last Start: Saturday, July 27 vs the Kansas City Royals: 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 57 1/3 IP, 50 H, 25 R, 9 HR, 5 BB, 65 K

Here are the Cardinals-Cubs MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Cubs Odds

St Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -106

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cubs

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / Marquee Sports (Cubs) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tommy Pham hit a grand slam in his return to St. Louis. He makes the lineup better. If Sonny Gray can handcuff the offense-poor Cubs, St. Louis should cover.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shotime? Shotatime? Showtime for Shota? You get the point. Imanaga is the better pitcher here. He will outduel Sonny Gray.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Cubs, but neither team is trustworthy. We recommend you pass on this game.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5