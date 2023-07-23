We bring you another predictions and pick for Sunday's MLB action as we head to the National League and revisit one of the oldest rivalries in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) will take on the Chicago Cubs (47-51) for the fourth and final game of their current series. The Cubs are ahead 2-1. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently fourth in the NL Central and sit 11 games back of the leading Milwaukee Brewers. They're not seeing the same success from a year ago and their lineup has cooled off in recent months. While they won the first game of this series, they've dropped the last two consecutive games and will hope to even the series. Jordan Montgomery (LHP) will be their starter.

The Chicago Cubs are third in the NL Central and trail the Brewers by 7.5 games. They'll need to start having a sense of urgency if they want to contend for a playoff spot. While streaky most of the year, the Cubs are trending upwards and have taken four of their last five games. They'll have a chance to beat their biggest rivals on their home field and take the series 3-1. Jameson Taillon (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Cardinals-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Cubs Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -138

Chicago Cubs: +118

Over (9.5): -102

Under (9.5): -120

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports, Marquee Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET/ 11:20 a.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Before their first series loss to the Cubs, the Cardinals managed to pick up six wins in a row and majorly improve their stock in the standings. Still, they've got a long road to contention and it won't be easy if they continue to be plagued by injury. They'll be missing catcher Willson Contreras for some time, so the Cardinals will have to find productions from their bench. Look for them to take a small-ball approach in this one as the Cubs' bats have been hitting better this series.

Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will make the start with his 3.14 ERA thru 109 innings of work. He's been one of their go-to workhorses this season and has notched over 100 strikeouts on the season. He'd like to limit his bases on balls for the remainder of the season, but Montgomery continues to put in quality work whenever on the mound. He's given up exactly one run in four of his last five starts and the Cardinals are consequently 4-1 in his last five games. Look for them to be hungry as ever for a win in Chicago.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are currently trending in the right direction, but the tale of their season says that they will eventually cool back off. They'll need to sustain success for longer periods of time if they want to have a shot at the playoffs. The Cubs are a very balanced team this year and sport one of the best defensive infields in baseball. Their bats have been inconsistent throughout the year but they've found their groove in the month of July. Expect the Cubs to continue putting up big numbers at Wrigley if the weather can hold up.

Jameson Taillon (3-6) will make the start with a 6.05 ERA thru 77.1 innings pitched. He's had a down year by his standards and can't seem to limit consecutive base hits off of himself. While the Cubs have struggled in his starts this season, they've actually won his last two appearances. Taillon is just 1-4 when pitching at home and certainly needs to find his control. If Cody Bellinger continues his hot hitting and the Cubs can put up a formidable number, they should be able to win despite the pitching matchup.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals will have the slight edge in pitching here with the consistency of Montgomery and they'll be extra-hungry to even this series up and call it a wash with the Cubs. The Cubs, however, are finally seeing their bats wake up and Cody Bellinger has been leading them to wins single-handedly. Look for them to keep swinging their bats aggressively at home as they try to win this series. It should be a classic Sunday game at Wrigley, so look for both teams to come out ready. For the prediction, we'll go with the Chicago Cubs to get the win as they're finding the right groove during this home stand.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs (+118)