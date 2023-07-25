The St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks will clash on the baseball diamond with bragging rights on the line! Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Cardinals-Diamondbacks prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Certainly, the frustration is only mounting within the “Gateway to the West” as the St. Louis Cardinals enter play with an underwhelming 45-56 record. Although this is not where the Cardinals imagined themselves being in the last week of July a year ago where they were a postseason-worthy squad, there is still plenty of time for St. Louis to get back into contention of things but they need to hop along the winning train now. Receiving the game-two start for this series will be the scuffling lefty-veteran in Steven Matz who is an abysmal 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA.

On the other side of things, the Diamondbacks have endured a tremendous season for the most part but are currently on a lengthy five-game losing streak that has cost them some ground in the NL West race. Currently, the Diamondbacks are tied for second place in the division and are a full four games back of the Dodgers for the top spot. In line for this Tuesday night start with the hopes of helping his squad break his losing streak is projected to be RHP Merrill Kelly who is a rock-solid 9-4 to go along with a 3.22 ERA.

Here are the Cardinals-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Diamondbacks Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+155)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Whether it's been porous pitching efforts, sloppy at-bats, lazy fielding, or a combination of all of these, there is no doubt that the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals campaign has been a massive disappointment up to this point. As it stands, the Cardinals are a whopping 11 games back from the division lead and are nine games behind the NL Card race. With things looking bleak, the Cardinals cannot afford many more losses if they want to embark on a magical run if they are seeking another postseason berth for the fifth consecutive season.

While the offense has been just fine statistically with top-ten hitting marks in almost every category, St. Louis has been close to dreadful from the pitching mound. With one of their worst seasons pitching in recent memory, the Red Birds are struggling to record outs which could be one of the main reasons why their struggles have been so prominent in 2023. At first glance, St. Louis has posted a collective 4.56 ERA and only have 28 quality starts from starting pitching next to names. For obvious reasons, the ‘Cards need Steven Matz to turn back the clock in order to send the D-Backs on a deeper slide.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Diamondbacks want no more of an active losing streak that has reached a season-high five games. To make matters worse, Arizona has gone down in defeat in nine of their prior eleven games and are swiftly trending in the wrong direction.

After a first half of a season that saw the Diamondbacks pitch effectively, the same cannot be said for a team that owns the worst record since the All-Star Break. Luckily, the D-Backs will have one of their top pitchers scheduled to take the mound in righty Merrill Kelly to stop the bleeding. After years of above-average campaigns, Kelly has truly taken that next step of being a borderline ace. Even though Kelly has been battling a calf injury that required a stint on the injured list, the 34-year-old veteran will be activated for tonight's game. Alas, despite Kelly being rusty, this is the best possible news for an Arizona squad that has surrendered a total of 37 runs during their grueling losing skid.

In regards to this offense, the sticks have certainly been a sight for sore eyes this season. Without a doubt, one of the biggest reasons for Arizona's one-year turnaround has been the steady progression of third-baseman Christian Walker and company. In 97 games played, Walker has hit an above-average .263 from the dish and ranks within the top-15 in the entire league when it comes to his 21 home runs and 64 runs-batted-in. In addition, be on the lookout for names like Ketel Marte and All-Star Corbin Carroll to carry the load in hopes of finally helping Arizona get back in the win column while also covering the +1.5 run spread.

Final Cardinals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

There is no question that both of these clubs are struggling greatly, but it is only a matter of time before Arizona starts winning again. On paper, they have been a better team than St. Louis all season long and that should be proven in tonight's matchup at Chase Field.

Final Cardinals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-188)