The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Chavez Ravine. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Cardinals-Dodgers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Cardinals are looking to get off the right foot as they go into 2023. Ultimately, playing the Dodgers on the road for four games to start the season is a major challenge. They are a long-time rival. Additionally, Dodgers Stadium has been a tough place for the Cardinals to play at in recent memory. The Cards will attempt to contain a dangerous lineup and also get off to a good start.
The Dodgers will look to avoid a sluggish start. Last season, they went 16-13 after the first month, playing mediocre baseball through the first part of the season before turning on the jets. The boys in blue will look to do a lot more against the Cardinals and play well.
Zack Thompson will make the start in this game. He went 5-7 with a 4.48 ERA over 25 games last season. Curiously, he has faced the Dodgers three times in his career. Thompson shut them down in two relief appearances to start. Then, he stumbled last season, allowing two earned runs on one hit while walking two and striking out one over 2/3 innings.
Bobby Miller had a good rookie season, going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA. However, it will be the first time he ever faces the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see who wins this matchup and how long of a leash the Dodgers will give him.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cardinals-Dodgers Odds
St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +180
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -215
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Dodgers
Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT
TV: Apple TV
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals are an aging team with one hot young player on offense. Also, their rotation is iffy. But they do have the resources to try and take down the Dodgers on the road. It all starts with their veterans.
Paul Goldschmidt is one of the best hitters in the game who is on the decline. Yet, he is still a threat. But Goldschmidt could not drive in a single run against the Dodgers last season. Moreover, he hit just .217 with six runs over seven games. The Cardinals need Goldschmidt to do a lot more if they want to have a chance. Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado was okay against Los Angeles last season. Arenado finished with a batting average of .286 with one home run, two RBIs, and four runs over seven games against the Dodgers.; Yet, the Cardinals probably need just a little more from him.
But the real guy to watch is Nolan Gorman. Look at what he did last season against the Dodgers when he hit .316 with three home runs, six RBIs, and three runs over five games against them. Imagine what he can do with a full slate? Gorman will be the most dangerous hitter in the lineup.
But the Cardinals might need to hold a close lead at the end. Therefore, they need their setup men, Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Kittredge, to hold the fort until closer Ryan Helsley comes in and shuts the door.
The Cardinals will cover the spread if their three best players have a good game at the plate. Then, they need a good performance from the bullpen to keep the Dodgers at bay.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Dodgers have a loaded lineup that can all hit it out of the park at any moment. However, we will examine the first five hitters in the lineup and then see what they bring to the table.
Mookie Betts is a hitter and a runner. Last season, he hit 32 home runs and had 96 RBIs while scoring 111 runs. His only weakness is strikeouts. Meanwhile, the newest arrival, Shohei Ohtani, is looking to keep up great numbers. Ohtani had two RBIs in Tokyo and hopes to put on a show in front of the Dodgers faithful. Will Smith signed a new 10-year contract with the Dodgers and will look to keep producing. Also, Freddie Freeman looks to clobber 30 home runs this season after hitting 29 last season. Max Muncy is all-or-nothing, as he will either hit it out of the park or will struggle in all four at-bats.
The Dodgers will cover the spread if their top five bats can have good days at the plate. Then, they need to contain the Cardinals and avoid falling behind.
Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
The Cardinals are talented enough to win this game. However, their starting pitcher is a career reliever. It makes it tough to trust them. If the Cards fall into a hole, they would be hard-pressed to rally against the Dodgers. The Dodgers do not have a perfect bullpen. Yet, they are stronger when they have a significant lead. Expect the Dodgers to ride Miller for five innings and then turn it over to the bullpen, who will hold things down while the offense gives them at least six runs. The Dodgers win this game and cover the spread.
Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-110)