It is the start of a weekend series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Cardinals come into the game as losers of five straight games. They were just swept by the Giants as they gave up 23 runs in just three games. That was coming off of losing two out of three to the Reds. They have now lost ten of their last 12 games overall, and sit at 27-42 for the season. They are not completely out of it though. The Cardinals sit eight games back in a weak NL Central.

The Mets just split two games with the New York Yankees, but also have been struggling as of late. They have lost nine of their last 11 games, and are 32-36 on the season. They sit in fourth in the NL East, 10.5 games behind the Braves for first in the division.

Here are the Cardinals-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mets Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+136)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Mets

TV: BSMW/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals offense has been struggling to score as of late, but overall, it has been a respectable offense. they are tied for 12th in the league in runs scored this year, while sitting 15th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Nolan Gorman has been the team leader in RBIs and home runs this year. He has 15 home runs on the season with 46 RBIs, both ranking him top 15 in the majors. It has been a struggle as of late for him though. He is hitting jiust .150 on the month with five RBIs and two home runs. Strikeouts have been the major issue for him this month. He has struck out 22 times this month, and three times in a game four times this month. He has struck out two or more times in each of his last four games.

Not everyone on the offense has been struggling though. Nolan Arendao has been hitting well this month. He has four home runs this month to get him to nine RBIs on the month. He is hitting .378 with an on-base percentage of .429 for the month. The extra-base hits have been great for him so far this month. He has three doubles, a triple, and four home runs this month so far.

Miles Mikolas is going to be on the hill today for the Cardinals. He is 4-3 on the year with a 4.02 ERA. He has struggled in his last two starts though. His last two starts have seen Mikolas pitch 11 innings while giving up seven runs. That puts him at a 5.73 ERA in those two games. Mikolas has gone through multiple rough patches this year. To start the year he gave up three or more runs in each of his first five starts. He then rebounded and gave up three runs just twice in his next seven starts. Now he is back to giving up runs again as of late.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets' offense has been fairly average all year long. They are 19th in runs in the majors while sitting 18th in on-base percentage, 22nd in slugging, and 21st in batting average. It has resulted in them going through peaks and valleys in scoring. In their recent stretch of losing games, they have had three games where they scored one or fewer runs. they also have a ten-run output and a seven-run game in there. Consistency on offense has been an issue. It is not as big of an issue as the pitching though. The Mets are ranked 26th in team ERA and 21st in opponent batting average.

Hoping to help with the pitching stats will be Tylor Megill. Megill was awful in his last outing. He went just 3.2 innings and have up nine runs, seven of them earned. He allowed eight hits and three walks in that game. Megill has been struggling to get guys out this year. His WHIP is at 1.70, and in seven of his 13 starts this year, he has given up more than one hit per inning. He also is walking a lot of guys. He has walked three or more batters in seven of his 13 starts as well.

Megill will need some run support today to get the win. With Pete Alonso still out, Brandon Nimmo will be looking to repeat his heroics from last night. Nimmo has driven in eight runs so far this month while hitting .262. His on-base percentage has been great though. He is currently sitting at a .392 on-base percentage for the month, which has resulted in him scoring six times. He has scored in just one of the last five games though.

Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick

The pitchers in this matchup are not very good. They have struggled early in games. With that, the Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bet may be a good play here. That currently is sitting at -113 on FanDuel. This could be a back-and-forth game, but the Cardinals just do not have the firepower to keep up in this one.

Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-164)