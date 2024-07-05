Sonny Gray takes to the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Nationals prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Nationals Projected Starters

Sonny Gray vs. Patrick Corbin

Sonny Gray (9-5) with a 2.98 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.

Last Start: Gray struggled in his previous start. He went just 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk. Six runs would be scored with three earned as Gray took the loss to the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Gray is 3-2 on the road in six starts. He has a 4.54 ERA on the road with a .246 opponent batting average.

Patrick Corbin (1-8) with a 5.49 ERA and 1.53 WHIP.

Last Start: Corbin went six innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, and two home runs in his last start. Four runs would be scored against him as Corbin took the loss to the Rays.

2024 Home Splits: In seven starts at home, Crobin is 0-3 with a 5.67 ERSA and a .270 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Nationals Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -178

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: BSMW/MASN

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Brendan Donovan has been solid this year. He is hitting .267 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has just eight home runs but leads the team with 42 RBIS and scored 37 times this year. Alex Burelson has also been solid on the year. He is hitting .280 on the year, with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. He has scored 324 times. Leading the team in home runs this year is Nolan Gorman. He is hitting just .189 on the year with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs. Meanwhile, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team in runs scored this year. He is hitting .230 on the year with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

Alec Burleson has been driving in plenty of runs this past week. He is hitting just .182 weekly, with five RBIs. Nolan Gorman has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting just .158 but has a home run and five RBIs as well. Hitting the best as of late is Masyn Winn. Winn is hitting .304 in the last week, with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Current Mets have 138 career at-bats against Patrick Corbin. Thye has hit .261 against him with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs. Nolan Arenado has been great, going 14 for 50 with three doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Brandon Crawford also has a lot of success against Corbin. He is 13-45 with four doubles, a triple, and two home runs. Crawford has also driven in ten runs against Corbin.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. CJ Abrams has led the way this year. He is hitting .283 on the year with a .348 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 53 times this year. Joey Meneses has also been solid this year. He is hitting .235 this year, with three home runs, and 43 RBIs. Still, he has scored just 19 times. Jesse Winker is scoring well. He is hitting .260 this year with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. Winker has stolen 12 bases and scored 41 times this year.

Harold Ramirez has been solid since coming over from the Rays. He is hitting .267 in the last week with a double and four RBIs. He has scored just once in the last week though. Luis Garcia is also hitting well. He is hitting .316 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is CJ Abrams. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has also scored five times.

Current Nationals have just 15 career at-bats against Sonny Gray. They have four hits against Gray. Keibert Ruise is two for two with an RBI, while Jesse Winker is three for two with a walk against Gray.

Final Cardinals-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Patrick Corbin has continuously been terrible since winning the World Series with the Nationals. Since 2019, Corbin is 28-65 as a starter. He is currently having a season similar to 2022 statistically, and he went 6-19 that year. The Cardinals will be able to hit well against him. Take the Cardinals to win.

Final Cardinals-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (-113)