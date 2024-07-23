The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park. It's a battle for a wildcard spot in the National League as we share our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Pirates prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Pirates Projected Starters

Lance Lynn vs. Paul Skenes

Lance Lynn (5-4) with a 4.39 ERA

Last Start: Lynn was stout in his last outing, going six innings, allowing two earned runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking two in a win over the Chicago Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Lynn has struggled on the road, going 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA over nine starts away from Busch Stadium.

Paul Skenes (6-0) with a 1.90 ERA

Last Start: Skenes dominated in his last outing, hurling seven shutout innings, striking out 11, and walking one in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: Skenes has been efficient at home, going 3-0 with a 2.83 EEA over six starts at PNC Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Pirates Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +152

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals came into the week clinging to the second wildcard spot in the National League. But no lead is safe, especially in a compacted wildcard race. The Cards took two of three from the Atlanta Braves this past weekend, getting off to the start they needed. Now, they need to keep the momentum going and give their offense the chance to keep producing, with many of their young stars coming alive.

Masyn Wynn has remained one of the most efficient leadoff hitters in the game. Not surprisingly, he continued that momentum with five hits this past weekend and also scored three runs. Alec Burleson has been amazing this season. Furthermore, he continued his hot streak, battering one home run and five hits while driving in five runs and scoring two this past weekend.

Willson Contreras is also having a productive season. Additionally, that continued this past weekend when he clobbered five hits, including a home run, while driving in two runs. Nolan Arenado has had a very average season. Then, he continued that exact type of season this past weekend by driving in two hits, scoring twice, and slamming a home run.

Lynn has produced a quality start in three of his last four outings. But he has not done well in his career against the Pirates, going 7-8 with a 5.34 ERA over 25 lifetime games against them. When Lynn finishes this outing, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the fourth-best in baseball. Ryan Helsley has been elite and is currently leading the majors in saves, and will be the guy the Cards depend on if they can take a lead into the ninth inning.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if the top of the lineup continues to be effective. Then, they need Lynn to pitch better against the Pirates this time around.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are still in the wildcard race and feeling better about themselves after taking two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going as they face their divisional rivals with a wildcard spot up for grabs. They need consistency from their offense.

Andrew McCutchen continues to be an effective leadoff hitter. Ultimately, he had four hits this past weekend, along with four runs and a home run. Bryan Reynolds also produced results this weekend. Significantly, he battered five hits and scored three runs. Oneil Cruz has been one of the better hitters this season for the Pirates. That continued this weekend when he smacked five hits and drove in six runs while also scoring three times. Meanwhile, Rowdy Tellez struggled for the majority of the series but still drove in four runs.

Skenes has notched a quality start in six consecutive outings. Remarkably, he continues his historic rise and is becoming one of the best pitchers in the game. Skenes will turn it over to a bullpen that has struggled, ranking 23rd in team ERA. David Bednar has struggled to shut the door down but he is the official closer for the Pirates.

The Pirates will cover the spread if their bats can drive in multiple runs. Then, they need Skenes to continue to dominate.

Final Cardinals-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Skenes is going to lose eventually, right? Well, we could certainly see a scenario where it happens. The Cardinals have the better offense. However, they don't always do well when facing an ace like Skenes. We trust Skenes more than Lynn right now. What this means is we believe the Pirates will do enough to cover the spread against a pitcher who has struggled historically against them. Go with the Pirates to cover the spread at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cardinals-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+115)