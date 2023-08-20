English midfielder Jude Bellingham is proving to be the signing of the season so far. After completing a big money move from Borussia Dortmund, he arrived at Real Madrid with a lot of expectations. For now, he is already exceeding them.

In his first official game for Real Madrid, he scored in a 2-0 win vs Athletic Bilbao. In his second game against Almeria, he scored a brace for Los Blancos. Although the first one was lucky, as it involved a lot of deflections, the second one was an acrobatic header. If you had seen it live, you would have remembered a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid jersey. The Portuguese legend scored several acrobatic headers during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham with a beautiful header to help Real Madrid take the lead. #Bellingham #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qUnwmf1DMA — Sports Blaze (@EnigmaticSB28) August 19, 2023

Almeria took the lead in the third minute through Sergio Arribas. Bellingham equalized with a lucky deflected goal in the 19th minute. In the 60th minute, he met Toni Kroos' sensational diagonal long ball with a towering header. The English midfielder dispatched the header comfortably past a helpless Luis Maximiano to put Real Madrid in the lead. Vinicius Jr. finished the proceedings in the 73rd minute with a fantastic chip from just outside the box.

It is the perfect start to the season for Real Madrid and Bellingham, who came into the season with many question marks. The Los Blancos have had to deal with several injuries, as Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are out for a long period due to ACL injuries. Moreover, the new-signing Arda Guler is sidelined due to a knee operation.