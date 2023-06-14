Carlos Santana became a legend at the 1969 Woodstock. Before that time, he and his band were still getting their name out there, and Bill Graham helped them get on the iconic stage even before they released their first album. They rocketed to fame after than, but it almost didn't happen. During an interview with People, Santana admitted he got high with a little help from Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia.

Before Santana and his band took to the stage on the second day of the Woodstock festival, Garcia offered him some hallucinogens. It could've been peyote, mescaline, ayahuasca, or mushrooms. After he took it, he started seeing colors swirling all around him, “It was like being inside a kaleidoscope.”

“It was a real test, and the test was, ‘You are higher than an astronaut's butt right now with whatever Jerry Garcia shared with me,'” Santana said. “When I came out onstage, I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to be able to play? I can't even touch my nose.'”

But it was someone told him to trust in the Lord which got him through the set: “And then somebody told me, ‘Trust in God. Just ask him to keep you in time and in tune.' So I said, ‘God, I really believe in you. If you help me right now, I won't poo my pants in front of everybody.’ Next thing I knew, we hit the notes and the people went, ‘Wooo!'”

Eight songs later, the band of Carlos Santana skyrocketed to fame.